RELEASE: DAQ seeks public feedback on Regional Haze Plan; Public Hearing scheduled for Oct. 6

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is accepting public comment on the Draft Regional Haze State Implementation Plan (SIP) and will host an online public hearing on Wednesday, October 6. The public is invited to participate online or by phone.

The Federal Regional Haze Program was created to improve visibility in national parks and wilderness areas classified as mandatory Federal Class I areas. Each state is required to prepare a state implementation plans (SIP) every 10 years to document progress and future plans for attaining natural visibility. The draft SIP released today is for the Second Planning Period covering 2019 to 2028.

During the first regional haze planning period (2008 – 2018), visual range on the most impaired days has improved from about 28 to 39 miles for North Carolina’s Class I areas due to the significant reductions in sulfur dioxide (SO2) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions achieved by North Carolina and neighboring states. This new analysis and plan show significant additional progress, indicating the state’s Class I areas can expect visibility improvements between 5 and 13 miles through 2028. These improvements place the state 20 to 30 years ahead of the established Regional Haze goals for each Class I area.

Comments will be accepted until October 15, 2021. Comments can be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line "NC RH SIP" or by voicemail at 919-707-8403. Members of the public can also provide comments during the Public Hearing.

Event Title: Online Hearing for Draft Regional Haze SIP

Date and Time: October 6, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Event Password: NCDAQ

Phone: US TOLL +l-415-655-0003, Access code: 161 088 6190

If you wish to speak at the digital public hearing, you must register by 4:00 p.m. on October 6. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/3sPwzUo or call (919) 618-0968.

Internet access is not required to participate in the hearing. To comment by phone, when your name is called, press *3 so the moderator can identify and open your line. Once you have made your comment, please press *3 to end your comment.

The draft SIP and related documents are available on the DAQ website at https://deq.nc.gov/regional-haze or in person by appointment only at:

Raleigh Central Office, Planning Section (919) 707-8403

Asheville Regional Office (828) 296-4500

Washington Regional Office (252) 948-3836