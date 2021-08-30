Holiday Let Companies Proving a Popular Choice for UK Expat and Foreign National Investors

The current staycation boom began in 2021 when British holidaymakers who were unable to travel abroad because of Covid-19 started to take domestic holidays.

With the increased popularity of UK holidays, the national average rental yield for a holiday let is predicted to rise to 14% by 2022.

Holiday lets can command higher prices than long-term lets – so much so that a week of renting a holiday let can earn as much as a month of renting a long-term let.

Wales has seen the biggest regional increase in the number of holiday let companies established – up a massive 131% from the previous year.