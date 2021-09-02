Qlago GmbH Launches Innovative Outlook Add-in openr

Fewer mouse clicks, more time: with openr, employees open transactions and master data records in business applications directly from Microsoft Outlook.

OFTERSHEIM, GERMANY, September 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millions of emails are sent from one person to another in organizations every day, in which employees refer to a support ticket, opportunity, order or invoice number in one of the business systems. Recipients of such emails, usually do not have these systems open all the time or even know how to access them. Therefore, they usually need several clicks to open and review such records.With the new Outlook Add-in openr, corporations improve the interaction between Microsoft Outlook and all business applications used within the company. The software, developed by the German business process efficiency specialist Qlago GmbH, allows to easily open transactions in any support, CRM and ERP system directly from an email.When reading newly received Outlook emails, openr identifies company-specific transaction numbers in the email text and automatically creates a link to the transaction, which the recipient can open with just one click. When writing an email, the author can also insert a link to an existing process with a mouse-click.Whereas users previously had to work laboriously with a different add-in for each business application, openr offers a unified solution for any number of business applications. As a result, the add-in saves a lot of clicks and thus valuable time per employee and process.openr is aimed at companies using multiple self-developed and/or standard business applications such as SAP, Salesforce, ServiceNow, ZOHO, Matrix42 or Zendesk who want to offer employees a simple and uniform access directly from their Outlook email. Intuitive to use and centrally deployed via Exchange Server, it's quick and easy to distribute and ready to use. Once the company-specific URLs to the business systems have been centrally configured, the end user does not need to make any settings and requires little to no training.The Outlook Add-in is now available for free download on the Microsoft App Source Marketplace at the following URL:About Qlago GmbH:Qlago supports companies developing and implementing sustainable concepts and tools in the areas of work efficiency and work-life balance.Homepage: