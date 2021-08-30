Bridge Replacement Work Starts Next Tuesday in Clinton County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will begin work Tuesday, September 7 to replace a bridge in Clinton County. The bridge spans Plum Run on Big Plum Run Road (T-430) about one mile east of the village of Swissdale. The existing, 17-foot bridge dates from 1929. It will be replaced by a new, precast box culvert. An average of 170 vehicles crosses the structure each day.

To facilitate construction of the new box culvert, the existing bridge will be closed on Tuesday and a detour will be in place. The detour will use German Road (T-433), Route 1003 (Little Plum Run Road), Route 1008 (Park Avenue), and Big Plum Run Road (T-430). The detour will be used for the duration of the project, which is expected to finish on October 6.

This project is a cooperative effort between PennDOT Clinton County Maintenance and Nestlerode Contracting, Inc. of Lock Haven. PennDOT will perform excavation, demolition of the existing bridge, and back-filling of the new box culvert. The contractor will set the new box, install new drainage and guiderail, and perform paving. All work is weather and schedule dependent on this $325,000 project. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow https://twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

# # #