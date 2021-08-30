FEDERATION TO SEND RELIEF MISSION TO IDA VICTIMS

A Bright Future Starts By Helping Those In Need Today

A Culture of Service has The Federation ready for action to help the victims of Hurricane Ida

It is our duty to help those in need while we keep our eyes on a vision of a brighter future for all humankind.” — Russ Haslage

HURON, OH, USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 1 million victims, Hurricane Ida has left a path of devastation throughout its route. Those victims could be without power, water, sanitary services and even homes for quite some time. The organization known as The Federation is preparing to offer relief to victims of the horrific storm.

The International Federation of Trekkers, Inc., is a 501(c)3 charity organization that has focused on helping those in need for over 37 years. With chapters all over the world, the reach of The Federation is great, giving the organization to ability to offer aid around the globe.

Established in 1984 by founder Russ Haslage and ‘Star Trek’ creator Gene Roddenberry, The Federation is an organization based on service.

“Just as the crew of the USS ENTERPRISE travels to strange new works to help those in need in the fictional realm of ‘Star Trek, we here in The Federation do much the same in today’s real world. It is our duty to help those in need while we keep our eyes on a vision of a brighter future for all humankind,” states Russ Haslage, president of the organization.

The Federation has a chapter right in the heart of New Orleans that will serve as the distribution arm of the relief mission. A supply of relief supplies and personnel will be loaded from their headquarters facility in Huron, Ohio, and dispatched to the disaster area. Along the way, the organization will stop at locations with additional Federation chapters to load more relief supplies and volunteers.

Mission Logistics

The Federation’s relief mission begins at their new headquarters facility in Huron, Ohio. Those interested in donating funds or relief supplies like water, toiletries and other personal care items are asked to visit the facility at 501 Cleveland Road West in Huron. Monetary donations can also be made via their website at trekfederation.com/donate. Monetary donations are more valuable, as it allows for supplies to be purchased closer to the disaster area as needed.

Federation volunteers will be at their facility during these times through the week:

• Tuesday, August 31: 2 PM to 7 PM

• Wednesday, September 1: 12 noon to 6 PM

• Saturday, September 4: 10 AM to 6 PM

• Sunday, September 5: 10 AM to 5 PM

Donations are welcome at other times as well. Donors just need to call our offices and we’ll have someone there within 10 minutes.

On Sunday, September 5, the donated supplies and volunteers will be loaded into our van and trailer and will start out for New Orleans. The crew will stop along the way to load more supplies collected by Federation chapters along the route.

Arrival in New Orleans will be scheduled for Tuesday, September 7 at which time the supplies will be transferred to Federation personnel from that chapter.

Volunteers will be dropped off and the van and trailer will begin a return route to Huron, Ohio for future trips to the area to deliver more supplies and retrieve volunteers.

#####

For More Information (press and public):

Russ Haslage, President

877-365-8735

rhaslage@trekfederation.com

https://trekfederation.com

https://trekfederation.com/donate

The Federation Humanitarian Fund