Governor Abbott Announces Texas Women’s Hall Of Fame Honorees For 2020–2021

August 30, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Governor’s Commission for Women today announced six extraordinary Texas women, recognized for outstanding achievement in their fields and for changing the course of history, have been selected for induction into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame. “The Texas Women’s Hall of Fame recognizes and celebrates remarkable Texas women not only for their individual achievements but also for their contributions to an even stronger Texas of tomorrow, and I am honored to welcome these six accomplished women as inductees,” said Governor Abbott. “Each of the honorees is recognized as a trailblazer, an inspiration for the next generation of leaders who will follow in their footsteps in business, education, military service, philanthropy, public service, the arts, and more. The First Lady and I thank each of these distinguished honorees for their leadership and enduring contributions to this great state.” The 2020–2021 Texas Women’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony, hosted by Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott, will be held November 4, 2021 at Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas. The Texas Women’s Hall of Fame honorees for 2020–2021 are:

• Lauren Anderson (Arts) – In recognition of her boundary breaking and distinguished artistic achievements in the world of ballet and her generosity in inspiring children to reach for the stars.

• Charlye Ola Farris (Legal Profession) – In recognition of her pioneering role and 56 years in the legal profession paving the way for others by overcoming adversity with dignity and perseverance.

• Dawn Ferrell, Major General (Ret.), USAF (Military Service) – In recognition of her exemplary leadership and significant contributions to our state and nation in both military service and higher education.

• Kendra Scott (Business) – In recognition of her extraordinary entrepreneurial spirit, remarkable business leadership, and passionate philanthropy in support of women and children’s causes.

• Elaine Stolte (Community Service) – In recognition of her decades of service and national leadership as a tireless advocate, bringing healing and giving a voice to children who are survivors of sexual abuse.

• Ofelia Vasquez-Philo (Civic Leadership) – In recognition of her legacy of community service and trailblazing leadership in support of civil rights and the preservation of Hispanic arts, culture, and heritage. About the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame: Established in 1984 by the Texas Governor’s Commission for Women, the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame recognizes the achievements of Texas women nominated biennially by Texans and selected by an independent panel of judges. Inductees include former First Ladies, astronauts, entrepreneurs, public servants, Olympic athletes, and other women of significant accomplishment. A permanent exhibit is housed at Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas, and currently features the biographies and photographs of all recipients. More information about the Governor’s Commission for Women. For a list of past honorees and information on the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame, visit http://www.twu.edu/twhf/

PHOTO: The 2020-2021 Texas Women’s Hall of Fame Honorees: (Top, L-R): Lauren Anderson; Charlye Ola Farris; Dawn Ferrell (Bottom, L-R): Kendra Scott; Elaine Stolte; Ofelia Vasquez-Philo