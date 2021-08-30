Head of Fentanyl Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution secured a 50-year sentence for Hector Mojica Phipps, the main culprit of a sibling fentanyl trafficking operation. Mojica Phipps, along with sister Dilcia, sold and distributed heroin and fentanyl throughout Central Florida. Earlier this month, OSP secured a 25-year sentence for Dilcia Mojica Phipps.Fentanyl is a highly lethal opioid. According to the Medical Examiner’s Interim Statewide Report for 2020, for the first time since 2013, drugs—specifically fentanyl—were found in more bodies of deceased persons than alcohol, with the data pointing to the majority of fentanyl occurrences being illicitly obtained. This sign of an increase in the illicit drug supply throughout Florida shows how fentanyl exacerbates the opioid crisis. The report also states that fentanyl caused the most drug-related deaths. Currently, nearly 21 people in Florida die each day from opioid abuse.Attorney General Ashley Moody, “We are in the middle of a national opioid crisis claiming 21 lives a day in our state. It is imperative that we bring opioid traffickers to justice and stop them from peddling deadly poison in our state. This brother-sister trafficking team will now spend years behind bars for their role in fueling the opioid crisis. I want to thank my Statewide Prosecutors and law enforcement for working hard every day to remove fentanyl from our streets and bring to justice those profiting off the sale of these deadly substances.”According to an investigation by the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation, Hector Mojica Phipps sold and distributed kilos of heroin and fentanyl throughout Central Florida. A wiretap revealed Hector’s source of the illicit drugs came from Mexico. Additionally, the investigation revealed that Dilcia Mojica Phipps trafficked fentanyl for the operation in Hector’s absence. On June 17, a jury convicted Hector Mojica Phipps of nine felony charges, including: trafficking heroin, trafficking fentanyl and conspiracy to traffic heroin—each first-degree felonies; possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony—a second-degree felony; and the unlawful use of a two-way communications device to facilitate the commission of a felony—a third-degree felony.On June 3, a jury convicted Dilcia Mojica Phipps on three felony charges, including trafficking fentanyl, conspiracy to traffic heroin—each first-degree felonies; and the unlawful use of a two-way communications device to facilitate the commission of a felony—a third-degree felony. Attorney General Moody’s OSP secured a 25-year prison sentence for Dilcia Mojica Phipps and five years probation afterward. Assistant Statewide Prosecutors Mary Sammon and Gary Malak of Attorney General Moody’s OSP prosecuted the case against Hector Mojica Phipps. Sammon and Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Nicole Phillips of OSP prosecuted the case against Dilcia Mojica Phipps.
You just read:
Head of Fentanyl Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.