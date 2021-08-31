3D Print Now, Pay Later: Craftbot collaborates with Affirm to offer monthly plans for their award-winning 3D printers
Craftbot has setup payment options with Affirm, starting as low as 0% APR for a variety of Craftbot’s successful user-friendly models.
Craftbot has also setup a special Back To School discount offer for customers that want to pay in full.
Not only are our award-winning 3D printers easy-to-use; they are now more easily available to own by everyone. We are proud to collaborate with Affirm on this initiative.”UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leader in the 3D printer industry, Craftbot is making their award-winning 3D printers more easily available to everyone by launching a monthly payment option in collaboration with Affirm. With the global pandemic has affected people’s finances, this was an opportunity for Craftbot to help support those that expressed interested in acquiring a 3D printer but were unable to pay for one at this time.
Csaba Mákos, Chief Executive Officer, Craftbot
The payment options with Affirm start as low as 0% APR for a variety of Craftbot’s successful user-friendly models. As the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, Affirm mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives – and that aligns with Craftbot’s goal. During this age of 3D innovation and collaboration, Craftbot believes in the importance of supporting new ways of tackling real world issues and helping communities. By collaborating, this campaign helps those with financial issues and will bring more people to get into 3D printing.
Also, just in time for the back to school season, Craftbot is offering a unique package deal separate from the Affirm payment option. If you purchase a Craftbot Plus Pro or Craftbot Flow 3D printer you can get the full enclosure for 25% off. The enclosure works as an added safety measure while students are printing. The promotion runs from now until the end of September, as supply lasts. The pricing for the printers with full enclosure start at $1,645 plus tax and shipping extra for the Craftbot Plus Pro and starting from $2,869 plus tax and shipping extra for the Craftbot Flow printer.
“Not only are our award-winning 3D printers easy-to-use; they are now more easily available to own by everyone,” said Csaba Mákos, Chief Executive Officer, Craftbot. “This is an important step for us as industry leaders and we are proud to collaborate with Affirm on this initiative.”
Since its humble beginnings as a startup in Hungary five years ago, Craftbot has earned a first-class reputation for their manufacturing reliability and easy-to-use desktop 3D printer systems. The company was incepted from the co-founders dissatisfaction with desktop 3D printers in 2014 and their small printing size capabilities. Being software and hardware developers themselves, they set out to create a 3D printer that would be both easy to use and have the capabilities of a more professional machine. Since that day, the multi-award-winning Craftbot 3D printers have set the industry standard for quality and performance for both beginners and advanced users.
The key driver of Craftbot’s success in developing user-friendly, reliable printers is listening and innovating based on customer feedback to continuously improve. This has led to the Craftbot Plus being awarded by 3D Hubs as the Best Plug N’ Play 3D Printer consecutively for 2016 (also recognized as the best Budget printer), 2017, and 2018, and to the creation of one of the largest build volume desktop IDEX printers, the Flow Generation IDEX XL.
Given the quick success of the company, the experienced inhouse team and award-winning products, Craftbot has set the industry standard for quality and performance for both beginners and advanced users. They offer not just printers, but a complete ecosystem, as they also provide slicer software, Craftware PRO, and offer lesson plans for the educational industry in cooperation with PrintLab.
About Craftbot Ltd. (formerly Craftunique)
Craftunique is a developer and manufacturer of 3D printers and of the new Craftbot Flow Generation with manufacturing in Budapest and offices in the United States, Canada and UK. Founded in 2014, the company has developed over ten award-winning 3D printers and has sold over 15,000 units worldwide. CraftUnique's innovative and entrepreneurial DNA has earned it a spot among the top 3D printer manufacturers in the world. With more than 45 sales partners worldwide, CraftUnique offers a complete 3D printing solution through its hardware, accessories, software, filament and support services. The Craftbot 3D printers are known for being user-friendly, reliable and high-quality products with a 5-year warranty. For more information, visit www.Craftbot.com
