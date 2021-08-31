BidPrime’s Vendor Resource Center Offers Assistance in Pursuing Government Contracts
BidPrime released an online tool that will assist businesses with better understanding the bid/RFP process and in competing for lucrative government contracts.
The VRC will become a go-to for our clients, regardless of their experience in the public sector solicitation process.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BidPrime Inc., an Austin-based company, announced the launch of a diverse tool designed to assist businesses with identifying and competing for government contracts. The Vendor Resource Center (VRC) is the culmination of collaborative efforts between BidPrime’s customers, researchers, and web design team.
— Bill Culhane, VP of Operations
Included in the Vendor Resource Center (VRC), is contact information for Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (PTAC), along with business and government purchasing contact info and links for states and territories. Users can also easily access links to register as a vendor. Also, there is a resource to help better understand the federal government contracting processes.
To further highlight the delineation between state/local vs federal government purchasing, the VRC has a separate page with information and links targeted directly towards federal contracting. Users will note the step-by-step process for federal vendors/contractors, SAM.gov, and more.
Information is power for vendors and contractors. The VRC also includes a pathway to BidPrime’s State Records Request Builder, which is designed to help customers create requests for info based on the applicable state statutes. Customers will use the request builder to request access to records held by a state or local government entity.
With its vast array of analysts and researchers, along with contacts from across the public sector, BidPrime is well positioned to identify and publish updates to the VRC and broaden the resources in the future.
Anna Barnett, BidPrime’s Director of Client Services, outlined what the Vendor Resource Center provides, “We have heard from a number of businesses that they would value an easy-to-use hub to get answers to many of the general and specific questions that arise during the bidding process. Now, our customers, or businesses taking advantage of our free trial, can visit the VRC and get the information they need to include contact details on applicable agencies and organizations. All in one place!”
Bill Culhane, BidPrime’s VP of Operations, explained thoughts behind launching the VRC, “The VRC is another example of how we listen to our customers and potential clients. Particularly to businesses new to government contracting, the process can seem somewhat intimidating. The VRC will become a go-to for our clients, regardless of their experience in the public sector solicitation process. We predict that businesses large and small can put the VRC to use, regardless if the intent is to retrieve an important phone number, clarify a process, or to submit a request for records. This is just the start for the VRC and we intend to expand its scope, based on the needs and feedback from our customers.”
BidPrime is in touch with over 120,000 government agencies across North America—providing continuous, up-to-the-minute tracking and updates on bids, RFPs, and solicitations originating from the public sector. Vendors and contractors should sign up for a free, no obligation trial to take advantage of BidPrime’s robust technology, services, and support.
For more information about BidPrime or the Vendor Resource Center (VRC), visit bidprime.com or call toll-free (888) 808-5356.
ABOUT BIDPRIME
BidPrime is an Austin-based technology company providing a database of comprehensive bid/RFP solicitations, purchasing intelligence, and analytical research support.
Bill Culhane
BidPrime
+1 888-808-5356 ext. 3
email us here