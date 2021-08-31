Texas Rear-End Car Accident FAQs - Rose Sanders Law Firm, PLLC
People unfortunately are often involved a rear end car accident. This article address's those FAQs that any person might have that has been in this type wreck.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rear-end accidents injure thousands of people each year, sometimes seriously. Here are some answers to questions we often hear from injured drivers who have been rear-ended by other drivers.
Is the Rear Driver Always at Fault in a Rear-End Accident?
You may have heard that the rear driver is always at fault in rear-end accidents. While it is the case that they are often at fault, it is not the case that they are at fault in every accident. Drivers do have a duty to maintain a safe distance between themselves and the vehicle in front of them, so many rear-end accidents are caused by the rear drivers. That said, if drivers in the front are driving without brake lights, stop suddenly, or engage in other actions that make avoiding a collision inevitable, the driver may be at fault.
Can Rear-End Accidents Cause Serious Injuries to Drivers?
Yes! Even relatively minor rear-end accidents are capable of causing extremely serious injuries. In fact, many drivers who are rear-ended end up with whiplash, as the force of a rear-end impact can cause the head to snap back and forth on the neck like the cracking of a whip. Some other examples of injuries that are common in drivers that have been involved in rear-end accidents include:
Broken bones
Facial lacerations
Bruises and contusions
Concussions and traumatic brain injuries
Herniated, Bulging, and Ruptured Disks
Torn shoulder ligaments i.e., a torn labrum, torn rotator cuff
Torn Knee Ligaments i.e., torn ACL’s, torn MCL’s, torn meniscus
Spinal cord injuries
Will A Person Have to Go to Court to Recover Compensation for a Rear-End Car Accident?
Many victims are concerned that they will need to go to court to recover compensation for their accident. While there is always that chance that your case will end up in litigation, the reality is that most cases settle out of court. This is particularly true when liability is clear, as is often the case in rear-end collisions.
That said, a person should always retain a Texas Car Accident after a rear-end collision, even if the person is sure that their case is going to settle. Insurance companies are out to make money and will do everything they can to settle your case for as little as possible – or even deny a persons claim outright. An attorney from Rose Sanders Injury Law can handles claim and protects victims of rear end accidents throughout the entire settlement process.
Can the average Person Afford an Attorney?
At Rose Sanders Injury Law, we take all of our rear-end accident cases on a contingency fee basis, which means that the person never has to pay up front for legal representation. In addition, we will only collect legal fees if we win the persons case, so at no point they have to pay out-of-pocket.
