OBSESH AND INFLCR EXCLUSIVELY PARTNER TO GIVE STUDENT-ATHLETES A NEW PLATFORM TO MONETIZE THEIR SKILLS AND TALENTS
Through the Obsesh sports marketplace platform, student-athletes can sell custom video messages and livestream experiences directly to fans and followers.
Our innovative partnership with INFLCR and Teamworks will ensure every athlete from big name to niche has equitable access to turn their obsessions into a business on their own terms.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obsesh, a real-time sports marketplace platform that connects top athletes with fans, has entered into an exclusive collegiate athletics partnership with INFLCR and TEAMWORKS to make its platform available to NCAA student-athletes looking for a convenient way to monetize their skills and preparation while elevating their image.
The exclusive integration will create an efficient turnkey process in which NCAA student-athletes can quickly enroll and onboard in the Obsesh sports marketplace platform where they can sell custom video messages and livestream experiences directly to fans and followers with NCAA compliance peace of mind. Obsesh allows aspiring athletes and fans to support their favorite athletes by booking a personalized video coaching session with them on how to play better, live better, and gain the competitive advantage on their skills or techniques. Obsesh is a community for fans to connect with their favorite NCAA and professional athletes in a way that feels more personal than an autograph.
Through the partnership with INFLCR, all transactions on the Obsesh platform are automatically reported to INFLCR Verified’s Compliance Ledger dashboard. Obsesh and INFLCR are also working together to support NCAA student-athletes through education, technology, and plug & play resources to best position them for success. These resources will be available in INFLCR’s Storyteller Playbook.
Obsesh came out of invite-only beta stage into live monetization in early 2021, and is backed by the leading sports fund, Stadia Ventures and Youtube Cofounder, Chad Hurley. The platform already features more than 250 of the world’s top athletes, Olympians, trainers, high-performance coaches and Esports players.
“Obsesh exists to make sports more personalized and to give everyone the ability to reach their athletic dreams. Our innovative partnership with INFLCR and Teamworks will ensure every athlete from big name to niche has equitable access to turn their obsessions into a business on their own terms,” said Obsesh CEO & Cofounder Tracy Benson. “In less than 15 minutes, a qualified athlete can be up and running to start taking bookings from fans directly who want to support them. We know the importance of monetization and image first hand - and every athlete gets paid on the same day as delivery of their personalized coaching messages while elevating their image. Our mission is to help every athlete level up in life.”
INFLCR is the leading student-athlete brand-building platform, used by 120+ NCAA institutions and more than 45,000 athletes.
In-App Access
In the INFLCR Verified Compliance Exchange, student-athletes will gain access to educational materials produced by Obsesh and gain immediate access to sign up and begin selling with their own personalized profile.
In-App Education
Obsesh education on best practices for video training will live in INFLCR’s Storyteller Playbook, which student-athletes can access on-demand via desktop or via the INFLCR app using their mobile device.
In-App Reporting
All athlete transactions generated through Obsesh marketplace will be reported to the INFLCR Verified Ledger, to cover all required reporting for collegiate athletes.
“Through Obsesh, fans can connect with their favorite athletes to get personalized coaching from the world’s best athletes,” INFLCR founder and CEO Jim Cavale said. “We have already seen how Obsesh is successfully used by post-collegiate athletes and some of the biggest stars in esports. We are excited to help Obsesh safely enter the collegiate space as student-athletes monetize their name, image and likeness, and for student-athletes to be able to learn about this platform via their INFLCR app so that they can access Obsesh compliantly and safely.”
About Obsesh
Obsesh is the creator platform for sports. The marketplace connects consumers and top athletes through personalized video messaging and livestream online classes. The California-based company is female-founded and backed by top global sports innovators and accelerators, including Stadia Ventures, Nations Ventures, Harvard Business School Alumni of Greater New York, YouTube co-founder and part-owner of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and MLS’ Los Angeles Football Club, Chad Hurley, and Youtube founding team member, Brent Hurley. To get the edge from a pro, book a custom video message, or learn more on Obsesh, visit https://www.obsesh.com/. Ready to enroll as Sports Talent? Visit https://college.obsesh.com/
