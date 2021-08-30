Submit Release
News Search

There were 265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,142 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 31, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

August 30, 2021                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Adams

Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Meigs Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Allen

American Township

 FFR  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Ashland

Village of Jeromesville

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens

Athens County Public Libraries

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Auglaize

Pusheta Township

 FFR  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Butler

City of Monroe

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Carroll

Carroll County Park District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Community Improvement Corporation of Milford

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clinton

Jefferson Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Warrensville Heights

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Downtown Cleveland Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Euclid Public Library

 FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Oakwood

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Delaware

City of Powell

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Fairfield County General Health District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fayette

Perry Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

City of New Albany

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Office of the Ohio Attorney General

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Commission on Minority Health

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Prairie Township Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fulton

Franklin Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Delta

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greene

Caesarscreek Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Hamilton County Board of Developmental Disabilities

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Village of North Bend

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Western Joint Ambulance District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Henry

Henry County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Liberty Township-Village of Liberty Center Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ridgeville Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Huron

Huron County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Huron County Landfill

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jackson

Jackson City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lake

City of Willowick

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Granville Township Sanitary District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Logan

Lake Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

City of Avon Lake

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City Of Avon Lake Landfill

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

City of Waterville

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Austintown-Boardman-Mahoning County Joint Communications District

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Marion

Grandview Estates Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Medina

Granger Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Meigs

Meigs County Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami

City of Troy

 FFR  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Monroe

Monroe County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Montgomery County Landfill

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Paulding

Paulding Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pike

Community Improvement Corporation of Pike County

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Preble

City of Eaton

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Putnam

Putnam County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ross

Paxton Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky

Gibsonburg Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wightman's Grove Conservancy District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

City of Canton

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

City of Barberton

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Metropolitan Regional Service Council

  SOC I

NEOnet Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Summit Metro Parks

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Tuscarawas County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Union

Washington Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Village of Waynesville

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington

City of Belpre

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Williams

Maple Grove Union Cemetery District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Williams County Regional Airport Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Village of West Millgrove

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.