For Immediate Release:

August 30, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Adams Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Meigs Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Allen American Township FFR IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Ashland Village of Jeromesville IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Athens Athens County Public Libraries 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Auglaize Pusheta Township FFR IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Butler City of Monroe IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Carroll Carroll County Park District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clermont Community Improvement Corporation of Milford 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clinton Jefferson Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga City of Warrensville Heights IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Downtown Cleveland Improvement Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Euclid Public Library FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Oakwood 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Delaware City of Powell IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield Fairfield County General Health District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Fayette Perry Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin City of New Albany IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Office of the Ohio Attorney General 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio Commission on Minority Health 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Prairie Township Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fulton Franklin Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Delta 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Greene Caesarscreek Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Hamilton County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Village of North Bend 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Western Joint Ambulance District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Henry Henry County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Liberty Township-Village of Liberty Center Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ridgeville Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Huron Huron County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Huron County Landfill 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Jackson Jackson City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lake City of Willowick 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Licking Granville Township Sanitary District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Logan Lake Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain City of Avon Lake IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City Of Avon Lake Landfill IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas City of Waterville IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Mahoning Austintown-Boardman-Mahoning County Joint Communications District 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Marion Grandview Estates Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Medina Granger Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Meigs Meigs County Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Miami City of Troy FFR IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Monroe Monroe County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Montgomery County Landfill 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Paulding Paulding Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pike Community Improvement Corporation of Pike County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Preble City of Eaton IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Putnam Putnam County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ross Paxton Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Sandusky Gibsonburg Union Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wightman's Grove Conservancy District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark City of Canton IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Summit City of Barberton IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Metropolitan Regional Service Council SOC I NEOnet Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1) 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Summit Metro Parks IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Union Washington Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Village of Waynesville IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Washington City of Belpre IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Williams Maple Grove Union Cemetery District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Williams County Regional Airport Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Village of West Millgrove 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

