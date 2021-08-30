Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Adams
Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Meigs Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Allen
American Township
FFR IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Ashland
Village of Jeromesville
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Athens
Athens County Public Libraries
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Auglaize
Pusheta Township
FFR IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Butler
City of Monroe
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Carroll
Carroll County Park District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clermont
Community Improvement Corporation of Milford
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clinton
Jefferson Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
City of Warrensville Heights
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Downtown Cleveland Improvement Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Euclid Public Library
FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Oakwood
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Delaware
City of Powell
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Fairfield
Fairfield County General Health District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Fayette
Perry Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
City of New Albany
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Office of the Ohio Attorney General
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio Commission on Minority Health
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Prairie Township Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fulton
Franklin Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Delta
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Greene
Caesarscreek Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Hamilton County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Village of North Bend
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Western Joint Ambulance District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Henry
Henry County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Liberty Township-Village of Liberty Center Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ridgeville Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Huron
Huron County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Huron County Landfill
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Jackson
Jackson City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lake
City of Willowick
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Licking
Granville Township Sanitary District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Logan
Lake Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
City of Avon Lake
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City Of Avon Lake Landfill
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas
City of Waterville
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Mahoning
Austintown-Boardman-Mahoning County Joint Communications District
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Marion
Grandview Estates Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Medina
Granger Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Meigs
Meigs County Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Miami
City of Troy
FFR IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Monroe
Monroe County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
Montgomery County Landfill
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Paulding
Paulding Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pike
Community Improvement Corporation of Pike County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Preble
City of Eaton
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Putnam
Putnam County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ross
Paxton Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Sandusky
Gibsonburg Union Cemetery
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wightman's Grove Conservancy District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
City of Canton
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
City of Barberton
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Metropolitan Regional Service Council
SOC I
NEOnet Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Summit Metro Parks
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas
Tuscarawas County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Union
Washington Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
Village of Waynesville
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Washington
City of Belpre
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Williams
Maple Grove Union Cemetery District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Williams County Regional Airport Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
Village of West Millgrove
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
