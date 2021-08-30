Industrial Enzymes Market Revenue, Company Profile, Key Trend Analysis & Forecast, 2021–2027 | Reports and Data
The rise in living standards and an increase in disposable income is driving the growth of the Industrial Enzymes Market.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive report on the Global Industrial Enzymes Market has been published by Reports and Data that offers insightful data about market dynamics, drivers, restraints, current and emerging trends, market size, market share, and revenue growth of the market. The report provides a brief overview of the industry and gives an estimation of growth and revenue for the forecast period of 2021-2027. The global Industrial Enzymes market is expected to be valued at USD 6.41 Billion in 2027 from its valuation of USD 4.72 Billion in 2018 and register a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The document offers reliable data in reference to key areas of investments and growth patterns of the Industrial Enzymes market to help clients, stakeholders, investors, and businesses capitalization on the lucrative opportunities and make strategic investment plans.
The report covers market definitions, classifications, manufacturing and production processes, cost analysis, and government policies and plans. It offers details about the key factors that will positively and negatively impact the market growth over the forecast period. The report also provides pictorial representations of current and emerging trends, business scope, regional bifurcation, and key statistical data. For clear and easy understanding, the statistical data is represented in the form of graphs, charts, diagrams, tables, and figures. The report covers SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to offer a comprehensive overview of the Industrial Enzymes market.
The key companies profiled in the report include:
AB Enzymes, Advanced Enzyme, Amano Enzyme Inc., BASF SE, Biocatalysts, BioResource International Inc., Chr. Hansen Holdings AS, DowDuPont, DSM NV, and Novozymes, among others.
Increasing focus on recycling of plastic waste, rising penetration of internet and e-commerce channels for sales, the advent of and rapid adoption of 3D printing to develop materials with enhanced properties and attributes, and growing demand for sustainable production of materials and chemicals have boosted the market growth over the recent past. In addition, rising focus on material informatics and application of ML and AI to improve R&D activities and capital expenditures, develop novel business models, and achieve greater agility in the production and manufacturing process of raw materials and chemicals to meet the growing demand from other end-use industries are some other key factors influencing the market growth and will continue to do so going ahead.
A regional analysis of the market across key geographical areas is offered in the report with a thorough assessment of market size, market share, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, consumer demand and supply, global supply chain, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, government regulations and policies, and presence of key market players/manufacturers in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Further, the report segments the Industrial Enzymes market on the basis of product types, applications, technology, end-use, and regions. It also offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment and offers details about market size, revenue share, and CAGR for each segment.
By Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Amylases
Glucanases
Cellulases
Proteases
Lipases
Others
By Source (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Microorganisms
Plants
Animals
By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Food Processing
Animal Feed
Healthcare
Textiles
Leather Processing
Detergents and Cleaners
Bio-Fuel
Cosmetics
Others
Further key findings from the report suggest
With new innovations and advancement of technologies in the food industry, the market for industrial enzyme has found a niche in fat modification and sweetener technology, hence driving the growth of the market.
Proteases hold the largest market share of 22% in the year 2018 and are forecasted to hold a market share of 23% in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 4.4% throughout the forecast period.
Protease is an essential enzyme as it is used for digestion of protein. It can hydrolyze every type of protein as long as they are not components of living cells.
Lipases hold the market share of 19% in the year 2018 and are forecasted to hold a market share of 20% in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 4.5% throughout the forecast period.
Microorganisms are the primary source for industrial enzyme as they are economical, effective and are easily available.
Microorganisms hold the largest market share of 37% in the year 2018 and are forecasted to hold a market share of 38% in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 4.2% throughout the forecast period.
Food Processing holds the largest market share of 15% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to hold a market share of 16% in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 4.7% throughout the forecast period.
Bio-Fuel holds a market share of 12% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 0.83 Billion in the year 2026 with the highest annual growth rate of 4.9% throughout the forecast period.
APAC holds a market share of 21% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to hold a market share of 23% in the year 2026 with the highest annual growth rate of 5.0% throughout the forecast period.
APAC has a large population with rising disposable income and is also concerned with environmental issues. Its large scale production facilities and immense potential to fulfill market growth can encourage the growth of the market in this region.
