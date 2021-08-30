3D Cell Culture Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2028 | Reports and Data
Reports And Data
The government and non-government investments in cancer research & developmentNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D cell culture market is expected to reach USD 3,319.43 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This is mainly contributed by the government and non-government investments for cancer research & development, coupled with the large scale end users for stem cell research. The growing popularity of regenerative medicine, increasing patients of oncological diseases, as well as the demand for 3D cell culture in the pharmaceutical industry, are some of the factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for organ transplantation will also have a positive impact on the growth of the market.
The 3D cell culture is a much more satisfactory model simulating the in vivo cell behaviors, organization, morphology, and physiology. Assembling multi-layer 3D cell structures can only be made possible by using scaffolds, which are micro-organized cell supports that greatly influence cell differentiation and proliferation.
However, the expenses of the system and technologies associated with the culture; and the lack of experienced and skilled professionals will hamper the market growth. The popularity and ease of 2D cell culture technologies will also have a negative impact on the market.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1333
Market Dynamics:
Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.
Competitive Outlook:
The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.
This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The market is segmented on the basis of technology into scaffold based, scaffold-free, and 3D bioreactors.
• The scaffold-free products are forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 12.3% during the forecast period, attributed by the challenges associated with the use of scaffolds, such as interference of scaffolds with cell-to-cellular interactions and in the assembly of cell produced Extra Cellular Matrices (ECM).
• Scaffold-free techniques form non-adherent cell aggregates called spheroids, to mimic the solid tissues by secreting their extracellular matrix and displaying differential nutrient availability. These techniques are consistent in size and shape and are better in-vitro cellular models for high-throughput screening.
• The market is segmented on the basis of the application into cancer, tissue engineering & immunohistochemistry, drug development, stem cell research, and others.
• The stem cell research application is forecasted to have the highest CAGR of 12.5%. Many researchers have contributed to clinical trials of stem cell approaches to treating colorectal cancer, spinal cord injury, vision problems, HIV/AIDS and Alzheimer’s disease.
• Many researchers have also used stem cells to uncover essential insights about kidney disease, ALS, arthritis, Zika virus, congenital disabilities and a wide variety of injuries.
• The market is segmented on the basis of end users into biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, research laboratories and institutes, hospitals and diagnostic centers, and others.
• Research laboratories and institutes segment is forecasted to have the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, due to rising investments by the government and non-government organizations towards research projects conducted by academic and research institutes.
• The market is segmented on the basis of geography by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.
• The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 11.7% during the forecast period owing to developing healthcare & pharmaceutical industry in this region.
• Asia Pacific has been adopting and advancing itself in terms of technology, owing to the growing population and rise in the number of people suffering from dangerous diseases like cancer, spinal cord injury, vision problems, HIV/AIDS, and Alzheimer’s disease, among others.
• Key participants include Advanced Biomatrix, 3D Biotek, corning Incorporated, Becton and Dickinson Company (BD), Thermo Fisher scientific Inc., Global cell solutions Inc., Nanofiber solutions, VWR Corporation, Synthecon incorporated, Lonza Group Ltd., and Tecan Trading AG., among others.
• The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1333
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global 3D cell culture Market on the basis of technology, application, end user, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Scaffold-based
o Hydrogels
o Polymeric scaffolds
o Micropatterned Surface Microplates
• Scaffold-free
o Hanging drop microplates
o Spheroid microplates containing Ultra-Low Attachment (ULA) coating
o Microfluidic 3D cell culture
o Magnetic levitations & 3D bioprinting
• 3D Bioreactors
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Cancer
• Tissue engineering & Immunohistochemistry
• Drug development
• Stem cell research
• Others
End users Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries
• Research laboratories and institutes
• Hospitals and diagnostic centers
• Others
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• MEA
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1333
Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.
Read More Reports:-
Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solution Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/electronic-clinical-outcome-assessment-ecoa-solution-market-to-reach-usd-3-48-billion-by-2028/
Dental Lasers Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/dental-lasers-market-size-to-reach-usd-345-1-million-in-2028-noted-reports-and-data/
Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market-to-reach-usd-19-64-billion-by-2028-noted-reports-and-data/
Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/robotic-rehabilitation-and-assistive-technologies-market-size-to-reach-usd-4-08-billion-in-2028-reports-and-data/
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and data
+ +1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn