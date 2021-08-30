TA Studio Releases the Book 'the BlockChain Compass - A New Innovation'

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, TA Studio has released the comprehensive book 'the BlockChain Compass - A New Innovation', in which people will get all the information about how to succeed in life through blockchain. People all know very well that blockchain is an exciting new technology. A new radical innovation is on the way in the form of the blockchain compass.



From the financial sector to energy markets, it has the potential to increase productivity. The system can significantly reduce transaction costs by disintermediating, increasing transparency, and increasing auditability. Moreover, it allows existing value chains to be efficiently redesigned challenges and creates new markets.

How does blockchain work?

Blockchain is also called meta-technology and contains three factors: cryptography, game theory, and mainstream software engineering. Protocols on the blockchain encrypt data, timestamp it, and records it as a block into a continuous chain.

There are links between the current block and all previous blocks linked to the original transaction.The network can be used to create assets. Tokens can be used to represent cryptocurrencies and rights to real-world assets, for example. There are two types of distributed ledger technology networks: open (permissionless) and private (permissioned).

Factors on which The blockchain compass is based?

Mr Tolga Akcay, the author of the book, tells very accurately about all the things about the blockchain. Many people interested in blockchain want to know all the things about it. This is the main reason the book covers almost all the aspects of blockchain.

Section 1: The discovery and development of blockchain technology

In section 1, there is the discovery and development of blockchain technology. Section 1 comprised seven chapters. In these chapters, people will get all the information about blockchain history. About how it started?

Many people are familiar with Distributed Ledger Technology. Do people want to know about this type of Technology? People will get all the important information about Distributed Ledger Technology. It will surely help people in the future.

Chapter 3 is all about understanding blockchain Networks. In chapter 4, people will get into the details about these networks. Here the author discusses Centralised networks, decentralized networks, and distributed networks.

If people want to know about the Core features of blockchain and their importance, then this book is just made for them. Moreover, people will also reveal the benefits of blockchain technology. Most surprisingly, people will get information about 65 benefits of blockchain technology. Along with the benefits, there are also the disadvantages of blockchain. But it all depends on people how people will carry their career.

Next, there is information about the emergence of smart contracts and the history and basics of Smart contracts. In this context, there is also information about how smart contracts work and their benefits and efficiencies.

Section 2: Trends and developments in blockchain

In this section, the author discusses all the information about Trends and development in the blockchain. The section also gives people information about existing challenges facing the Healthcare sector.

Along with the health sector, there is also information about the pharmaceutical industry and the present state of the pharmaceutical industry. Do people want to know about our supply chain revolution regarding blockchain Technology?

Here in this book, there is data about the current challenges of the supply chain and the impact of blockchain features on the supply chain. In The Insurance industry, blockchain fosters have unique approaches.

Final words

This book provides people with the impact of blockchain on different industries. At the start, there is information about what is blockchain and how it works.Whether people are a student, employee entertainer, or business owner, the blockchain compass is just made for them.

This is the main reason how blockchain technology is impacting our life directly or indirectly. When people have identified different ways, people can explore how people can position themselves and succeed in life.

About Tolga Akcay

Tolga Akcay was born in 1988 in Germany. He is a great entrepreneur in global trade. People know him as an excellent business consultant because he is an expert in blockchain technology and digitization. He is also experienced in artificial intelligence. Last but not least, he is an incredible author.

First of all, he studied Business Administration and then did a masters degree in corporate management. Most surprisingly, he continued his training in Germany and the USA during his professional career. He is known to be a perfect person in blockchain technology and artificial intelligence.

