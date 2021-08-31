Pledge Partners With OceanIQ Capital to Allow Clients to Diversify Their Crypto Assets Into Other Asset Classes
Committed to being the leading crypto-asset lending platform, Pledge announces they have partnered with US-based wealth management firm OceanIQ Capital.
We provide complimentary services, and together we believe we now have a legitimate end-to-end solution for crypto-rich cash-poor clients.”PALO ALTO, CA, USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banks do not currently accept Bitcoin and other crypto assets as collateral. If any crypto-rich clients want to diversify their crypto assets, they would likely need to sell their crypto asset and buy other non-crypto assets. This trade is a taxable event and clients can only reinvest with the after-tax dollars.
Today, Pledge has announced it has partnered with OceanIQ Capital, an SEC-registered full-service wealth management firm providing high net worth clients a broad spectrum of investment services. The partnership, according to Pledge, will allow OceanIQ Capital’s clients to do a cash-out refinance on their crypto-assets, to reinvest and diversify, and to minimize their tax liability.
“Pledge is a great crypto lending protocol, and with their service, our clients do not need to sell their crypto assets to other asset classes,” said Kai Chen, Founder, Managing Director of OceanIQ Capital. “They can use their crypto-asset such as bitcoin as collateral to borrow money to invest in other asset classes such as life insurance, stocks, bonds, and real estate. Together, we believe we are providing a value-add solution, and I believe there is significant demand in the market for this type of solution. In addition, we have many clients who are always looking for and interested in generating stable yield. We believe Pledge offers a solution that can provide liquidity and the potential for stable returns.”
The partnership between Pledge and OceanIQ Capital has the potential to serve as an original way of connecting real-world assets to blockchain technology. Pledge allows crypto holders and investors to take a loan from the Pledge ecosystem without selling their crypto portfolio to invest in other non-crypto asset classes.
Excited about the partnership, Tony Y. Chan, CEO of Pledge, said, "Together with OceanIQ Capital, Pledge will give crypto investors an opportunity to take loans and diversify their crypto portfolio into other asset classes. The client does not have to sell their bitcoin to diversify into other investment products or strategies offered through or recommended by OceanIQ Capital. We provide complimentary services, and together we believe we now have a legitimate end-to-end solution for crypto-rich cash-poor clients.”
About Pledge
Pledge aims to be the crypto-asset lending platform for all. Unlike most available lending protocols, Pledge won’t be focused on crypto traders borrowing digital assets in real-time for day trading. Instead, Pledge answers the need for longer-term financing, mainly serving crypto-asset holders to diversify their portfolios with non-crypto assets.
For more information, please visit www.pledger.finance.
About OceanIQ Capital
OceanIQ Capital is an SEC-registered global multi-family office with the reach and vision to link resources and business across the globe. Our client families are successful entrepreneurs running or having run successful businesses in a diverse range of industries, and we strive to be the bridge that connects them. We seek to be the dynamic conduit that accelerates growth, bridging the gap between technology and market, far-reaching talent and the capital that fosters it.
For more information, please visit www.oceaniqcapital.com.
