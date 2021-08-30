Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2026
Reports And Data
Market Size – USD 149.1 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in disinfection & growing food safety concernsNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food and Beverage Disinfection Market was valued at USD 149.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 206.4 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Disinfection is performed to reduce or eliminate the presence of microorganisms from the surface or processing equipment surface.
This report on the Food and Beverage Disinfection market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Food and Beverage Disinfection market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period.
Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1918
Key Players:
The global F&B Disinfection industry is highly fragmented with major players like Evonik, Neogen Corporation, Solvay, Stepan Company, FINK TEC GmbH, Entaco, CCL Pentasol, and Xylem among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
• In seafood Industry, ozonation is one of the popular technology used. Trihalomethanes or dioxins are harmful by-products produced when chlorine reacts with organic matter found in water. Use of ozone technology eliminates the possible formation of toxic residues.
• Chlorine Dioxide is a compound used as a sanitizer to be effective against bacteria, fungi and viruses. Chlorine dioxide can also acts as an oxidizer that reacts with the proteins and fatty acids within the cell membrane, resulting in loss of permeability control and disruption of protein synthesis.
• Detergents are used to remove soil from a surface. The soil is a mixture of organic waste and bacteria that is attached to the surface of the processing equipment, floors or walls.
• Disinfecting chemicals or sanitizers are registered as pesticides in U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Disinfectants can kill a higher number of microorganisms as compared to sanitizers.
• Growing concern over the development of resistance to certain therapeutic drugs has led to questions over microorganisms developing resistance to sanitizers. This may create a concern among the society about the application of sanitizers.
Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1918
Market Segmentation:
Type (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
• Chemical
o Chlorine compounds
o Hydrogen peroxide & peracetic acid
o Quaternary ammonium compounds
o Alcohols
o Others
Iodophors
Aldehydes
Technology (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
• UV radiation
• Ozonation
• Others
o Dry Fogging
o Steam Ultrasound
Application (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
• Food surface
• Food packaging
• Food processing equipment
End Use (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
• Food industry
o Meat & poultry
o Fish & seafood
o Fruits & vegetables
o Dairy products
o Others
Ready-to-eat meals
Processed foods
Sweeteners
• Beverage industry
o Alcoholic beverages
o Non-alcoholic beverages
Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Spain
o Italy
o Rest of the Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-and-beverage-disinfection-market
Objective of Studies:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Food and Beverage Disinfection market.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Food and Beverage Disinfection market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Explore related reports:
Instant Coffee Market http://google.com.bd/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/instant-coffee-market
Global Sugar Excipients Market http://google.com.bd/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sugar-excipients-market
Baked Savory Snacks Market http://google.com.bd/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/baked-savory-snacks-market
Bovine Colostrum Market http://google.com.bd/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bovine-colostrum-market
Potato Chips Market http://google.com.bd/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/potato-chips-market
Visit our blog for more industry updates @ https://reportsanddata.com/blog/top-8-food-industry-trends
About Us:
Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.
Tushar Rajput
-
+91 90210 91709
email us here