Plow Market Trends See Emerging Driverless Tractors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging driverless tractors in the agricultural sector for better plowing and other farming activities is likely to be a trend in the plows market. For instance, John Deere revealed the autonomous concept tractor at a meeting in Spain in 2019. The driverless tractor is a zero-emission tractor and has a power output of approximately 680 horsepower.

Major players in the global plows industry are Agrimir, Bomet Sp. z o.o. Sp.K, Baldan Machinery, KUHN, AGRO-MASZ, Kongskilde Agriculture, DEMBLON, BEDNAR FMT, Amazonen-Werke, Aratri EMMEGIEMME, Ünlü Ziraat Aletleri A.S, FALC srl, Iseki & Co.

The global plows market size is expected to grow from $0.83 billion in 2020 to $0.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.2%. The expected rise in population that drives demand for agricultural products contributed to the growth of the plows market.

The plows market consists of sales of plow machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing plow machines which are used to turn and break up the soil, to bury crop residues, and to help control weeds. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

TBRC’s plows market report is segmented by product type into reversible plow, disc plow, ridge plow, chisel plow, moldboard plow, by application into large farm, private farm, by technology into classic plows, modern plows.

Plows Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides plows global market overview, forecast plows global market size and growth for the whole market, plows global market segments, and geographies, plows global market trends, plows global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

