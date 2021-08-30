Submit Release
News Search

There were 104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,981 in the last 365 days.

2021 Kenya Cup Final: What You Need to Know

Kabras Sugar and defending champions KCB meet in the 2021 Kenya Cup final at 2.00pm at the Nandi Bears Club on Saturday 4 September 2021.

Why is it being played in Nandi?

Kabras Sugar have been using the Nandi Bears Club as their home ground for the better part of this season, and since they were the highest ranked team at the close of the league phase, they were guaranteed a home semifinal and final in the event that they emerged victorious.

Paths to the final

After topping the league phase of the competition unbeaten, Kabras Sugar defeated Strathmore Leos 39-19 in their semifinal at the Nandi Bears on Saturday 28 August 2021.

KCB finished second, suffering only one defeat along the way, and that was against Kabras. They also earned a home semifinal by virtue of a top two finish and defeated Menengai Oilers 35-17 at the KCB Sports Club.

Fun fact

The two sides have met in four previous Kenya Cup finals – 2015,17,18 & 19 – all of them ending in KCB’s favor.

Kabras though, have won the two most recent fixtures against the bankers – 19-6 during the suspended 2019/20 season and 30-23 during this season’s league phase.

Honors

Kabras Sugar have one Kenya Cup title to their name, winning the 2016 competition with a 22-5 final win over Impala Saracens.

Current holders KCB have seven titles to their name – 2005,06,07,15,17,18 & 19.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.com

You just read:

2021 Kenya Cup Final: What You Need to Know

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.