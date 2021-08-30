A Major Interventional Cardiology Market Trend Is Technological Advancements

Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancement in the technology of interventional cardiology devices is one of the major trends in the market. Advanced devices cover the technologically advanced imaging modalities such as IntraVenous Ultrasound (IVUS), Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) and Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT). For instance, according to a study published by the US CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) the treatment of cardiovascular diseases has changed substantially due to introduction of new drug therapies and devices such as guidewires and stents which allows the patient to live quality and longer lives.

The interventional cardiology devices and equipment market consists of sales of interventional cardiology devices and equipment and related services. Interventional cardiology devices and equipment are used in interventional cardiology, a branch that deals with the catheter-based treatment of structural heart diseases. This segment is focused mainly on minimally invasive treatments for functional and structural heart diseases using catheter-based approaches to reach the heart under X-ray visualization.

The global interventional cardiology devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $6.7 billion in 2020 to $7.38 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $9.93 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The interventional cardiology devices and equipment market is being driven by an increase in cardiovascular diseases.

Major players in the cardiology equipment industry are GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.

TBRC’s global interventional cardiology devices and equipment market report is segmented by type into angioplasty balloons, angioplasty stents, catheters, plaque modification devices, other interventional cardiology devices, by application into hospitals, clinics, cardiac catheterization labs, ambulatory surgical centers.

Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Angioplasty Balloons, Angioplasty Stents, Catheters, Plaque Modification Devices, Other Interventional Cardiology Devices), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Cardiac Catheterization Labs, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides interventional cardiology devices and equipment market overview, forecast interventional cardiology devices and equipment market size and growth for the whole market, interventional cardiology devices and equipment market segments, and geographies, interventional cardiology devices and equipment market trends, interventional cardiology devices and equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

