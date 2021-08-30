Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy Market Trends Include Treatment With Combination Drugs

Drugs For Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Combination drugs are increasingly being used in the treatment of benign prostatic hypertrophy as they are more effective and help prevent disease progression. A combination drug includes two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) combined in a single dosage form. These drugs reduce the development of drug resistance, have fewer side effects and low treatment failure rate. For instance, Duodart, a combination of dutasteride and tamsulosin hydrochloride is increasingly being prescribed for the treatment of benign prostatic hypertrophy.

Major players in the BPH drug industry are Allergan PLC, Astellas Pharma Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Benign prostatic hypertrophy drugs manufacturers globally are regulated by various regulatory bodies. For instance, in the European Union, the EU legislation authorizes medicines based on quality, safety, and efficacy. Companies are mandated to submit compliance documentation for suitable quality before applying for authorization. Manufacturers are required to demonstrate safety and efficacy of drugs using clinical trials data which will be assessed by competent authorities before authorizing for sale.

The global drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market size are expected to grow from $4.15 billion in 2020 to $4.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The BPH drugs market is expected to reach $6.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market consist of sales of benign prostatic hypertrophy drugs to treat enlarged prostate glands. Benign prostatic hypertrophy is commonly seen in men older than age 50.

TBRC’s global drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market report is segmented by type into alpha blocker, 5-alpha reductase inhibitor, phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor, others, by end user into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, others, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies.

