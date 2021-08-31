Dr. Ivan Edwards Gets Elected Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts

Dr. Ivan Edwards elected fellow of The Royal Society of Arts Dr. Edwards striding to work after getting award JOVANA REHABILITATION MEDICINE & PAIN

The prestigious fellowship is awarded to individuals who have made outstanding achievements to social progress and development.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ivan Edwards (DO, FAAPMR, FRSA), a medical doctor and USAF Reserve officer (serving as a Flight Surgeon at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel), was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts on August 11 th, 2021. The election and subsequent award is in recognition of his continuing accomplishments in the areas of social progress, development, and health care delivery towards people in need.

Dr. Edwards, the CEO and founder of Jovana Rehabilitation Medicine & Pain PLLC, was simultaneously elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine.

The award of Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts recognizes the contributions of exceptional individuals from across the world who have made significant impact, especially in areas that improve other people's lives. Fellowship with the Royal Society of Arts is regarded as both an honor and privilege.

Dr. Edwards' achievements have ranged from his early involvement with co-founding a sponsorship program for disadvantaged children in Uganda (in the late 1980s to early 1990s)--to being a tireless advocate in propagating the principles of self-improvement, equality and personal growth in people's lives. He is also credited to have instituted robust rehabilitation programs, in his medical practice in the US, for patients with neurological diseases, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and pain syndromes. He provides oversight to a veteran program in a 5-hospital system (in the US) and served as a wellness physician in a large municipal fire department with ease of access to its first responders. Most recently, he was engaged with key global players in a post COVID Uganda initiative.

About The Royal Society of Arts

The Royal Society of Arts (RSA), originally called the Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce, is an apolitical and charitable organization based in London. It was founded in 1754, and is devoted to finding practical solutions to today's social challenges. The members of the Society are called Fellows and originate from a diverse background. Some prominent members have included individuals like Nelson Mandela, Charles Dickens, Judi Dench, Benjamin Franklin, and Stephen Hawking.

The RSA's Patron is currently Queen Elizabeth II. Fellows of the RSA are entitled to use the post-nominal letters FRSA after their name.

"My alignment with the reputable RSA", Dr. Edwards says, "will enhance the collective mission of advancing practical solutions to today's challenges. I won't be alone thinking through ideas and coming up with solutions; I will have access to a global community of proactive problem solvers and doers."

"I am honored to join this Society," Dr. Edwards adds. "I enjoy to be part of a quest to deliver solutions for lasting change, and help realize a future that works for everyone--and one in which everyone plays a part. "