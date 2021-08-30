Submit Release
Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (29 August 2021)

Tests Conducted Today: 23,042 In the last 7 days: 112,284 Cumulatively: 2,426,222

Hospitalized New: 10 In the last 7 days: 95 Critical Cases: 44

Deaths Today: 5 In the last 7 days: 58 Cumulatively: 1,079

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 371 (1.6%) In the last 7 days: 3,590 (3.1%)

Recovered Today: 1 In the last 7 days: 64

Vaccinated 1st dose today: 12,902 First dose: 1,490,090 Both doses: 609,514

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

