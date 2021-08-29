Mayor Bowser to Celebrate First Day of School at Eliot-Hine Middle School

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, August 30, at 9 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Public Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee will mark the start of School Year 2021-2022 and welcome students to the modernized Eliot-Hine Middle School.

At 8:15 am, prior to her visit to Eliot-Hine Middle School, Mayor Bowser will remind motorists to slow down and use caution while school is in session as part of the Slow Down Campaign. The Slow Down campaign will take place at the intersections of 17th and C Streets NE as well as 17th and 20th Streets NE.

When:

Monday, August 30, 2021 at 9 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser Councilmember Charles Allen, Ward 6 Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, Chancellor, DC Public Schools Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn Dr. Christina Grant, Acting State Superintendent of Education Keith A. Anderson, Director, Department of General Services Marlene Magrino, Principal, Eliot-Hine Middle School

Where:

Eliot-Hine Middle School 1830 Constitution Avenue, NE *Closest Metro Station: Stadium-Armory Station*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event to watch from a safe, virtual space. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live or tune in on Channel 16 (DCN).