This Company Wants To Do To Mobile Games What Rihanna Did To The Beauty Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Girly Girls Games is launching “Girly Day,” a new fashion mobile game that will be available on Google Play and App Store starting September 7th, 2021. The game is aimed at girls ages 13 and below and features dark-skinned girls that are not just the “brown” versions of a main character.
The company’s ambition is to create games in which every girl would be properly represented in terms of skin color, outfits and hair textures. Rihanna had a similar vision when she launched Fenty Beauty, with the largest range of makeup foundation shades starting with the deepest shades of brown. Fast forward, major beauty brands are now more inclusive in their product lines and Rihanna is a billionaire.
Unfortunately, mobile fashion games still have a long way to go in terms of diversity and inclusion. A recent survey of the top 25 princess games on Google Play shows that only 3 featured a black or brown girl on their game icon. None featured a girl of Asian descent. None were dark-skinned with tight curls.
Girly Girls Games aims to bridge that gap with their new game. Girly Day is a step forward towards more diversity, with over 20 natural hairstyles.It is an all-in-one nail spa, hair salon, makeup studio, and princess fashion game. Among other things, it gives players the opportunity to mix and match fashion pieces from around the world, including Indian Sarees, British Tea hats, African Jewelry, and more.
As Sandhya Nankani in her article “Mind the Diversity Gap in Kid’s Digital Media” noted, “Our kids have the right to interact with media that reflects the diversity that exists in our societies today.” As more companies like Girly Girls Games step up to the plate, this could soon be a reality.
About Girly Girls Games
The company was founded by a team of moms who decided to come together to create games that girls around the world would love to play. As they said: “Our games are creative outlets for girls to express themselves. We want them to have fun, dream big, and achieve their full potential. We believe that every girl should have the opportunity to dress up a doll that looks like her, with clothes she would love to wear herself.”
Ivory Kay
