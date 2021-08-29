(Video) MEK Resistance Units Called for Protest and Uprising to Put an End to the Clerical Dictatorship in Iran

29th August, 2021 - The MEK Resistance Units posted banners and placards and wrote graffiti in Tehran.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The MEK Resistance Units posted banners and placards and wrote graffiti in Tehran, Karaj, Tabriz, Sanandaj, Shahrekord, Saveh, Esfarayen, Neyshabur, Fooladshahr, Yazdanshahr, Shahriar, Dezful, Ardakan, and Varamin.

29th August, 2021 - Tehran- Activities of the MEK Resistance Units - “"Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the leader (Khamenei)” – August 22, 2021.

29th August, 2021 - Tabriz- Activities of the MEK Resistance Units - “Massoud Rajavi: Our nation has decided to overthrow this regime” – August 22, 2021.

29th August, 2021 - Varamin - Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – “Maryam Rajavi: The collection of murderers and thieves in Raisi’s Cabinet, cannot save the regime from its downfall" – August 22, 2021.

29th August, 2021 - Ardakan and Dezful - Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – August 22, 2021.

29th August, 2021 - Saveh - Activities of the MEK Resistance Units - "Maryam Rajavi: Ebrahim Raisi’s cabinet embodies four decades of the mullahs’ religious and terrorist dictatorship " – August 22, 2021

29th August, 2021 - Tehran- Activities of the MEK Resistance Units - “Massoud Rajavi: It is time to rise up all across the nation” –August 22, 2021.

29th August, 2021 - Activities of the MEK Resistance Units - Maryam Rajavi Ebrahim Raisi’s cabinet embodies four decades of the mullahs’ religious and terrorist dictatorship.

PARIS, FRANCE, August 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), reported that the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK called for protest and uprising to put an end to the clerical dictatorship.


The volatile state of Iranian society was exacerbated by the devastating impact of the Coronavirus which has resulted in nearly 400,000 fatalities because Khamenei banned the import of vaccines.

The Resistance Units and supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) called for protest and uprising to put an end to the clerical dictatorship as the root of all the problems and suffering of the Iranian people.

The MEK Resistance Units posted banners and placards and wrote graffiti in Tehran, Karaj, Tabriz, Sanandaj, Shahrekord, Saveh, Esfarayen, Neyshabur, Fooladshahr, Yazdanshahr, Shahriar, Dezful, Ardakan, and Varamin.

Some of the slogans were:

Maryam Rajavi: The key commitment of the MEK is the liberation of the Iranian people from the clerical tyranny,”

“The appointment of Ebrahim Raisi as president is the end of the line for the clerical system,”

“Maryam Rajavi: Ebrahim Raisi’s cabinet embodies four decades of the mullahs’ religious and terrorist dictatorship,”

“Maryam Rajavi: The collection of murderers and thieves in Raisi’s cabinet cannot save the regime from its inevitable overthrow,”


“Massoud Rajavi: It is time to rise up all across the nation,”

“Massoud Rajavi: To obtain water and freedom we must overthrow the mullahs,”


“Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the leader (Khamenei),”

“Iranians are vigilant, they hate both the mullahs and the Shah,”

“Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,”

“Death to Khamenei, long live freedom.”


Iran - Activities of Resistance Units and MEK supporters

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

