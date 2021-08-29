Laxatives Market to grow at 5.31% CAGR through 2031, Asia Pacific forecast to have highest growth
Laxatives Market - Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2021 – 2031.KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, August 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a study published by Sheer Analytics and Insights Private Limited, the Global Laxative market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2021 to 2031.
Today with an increasingly busy lifestyle and fast-moving work life, most youngsters who work on desk jobs cannot take care of their health. From our study, we have found that most in all nations, whether of any continent, faced the same type of issues, and most of the patients who have constipation problems have their trend shifting from old age groups to younger age groups. Our study basis and parameters for Laxative’s market are given below
Survey Parameters:
By Gender
Male, Female, Children (feedback taken from parents)
By Age Group
0-5, 5-16, 16-30, 30-50, 50 to 65, 65 and above
By Types of drugs used
Natural OTC, Synthetic OTC, and Prescription based
By Price range
<USD 3, USD 3<x<USD 7, USD>7
By Duration of Usage:
Long Term, Short Term, Intermittent
For North America:
Size of survey: 20,000 (12,000 – U.S., 3,000 – Canada, and 5,000 – Mexico)
For Europe:
Size of survey: 40,000 (4000 – Germany, 2000 – Italy, 2000 – U.K., 2000 – Russia, 2,000 – France and 20,000 – Other Countries (Report can be made available on request))
For Asia Pacific:
Size of survey: 70,000 (20,000 – China, 20,000 – India, 10,000 - France and 20,000 – Other Countries (Report can be made available on request))
For LAMEA:
Size of Survey: 22,000 (10,000 – Latin America, 8,000 – Middle East, and 6,000 – Africa)
The trend in North America:
As per the study, U.S. is the leader in consuming such types of products in North America. In our study, we have found that out of these three countries, in 2021, 65% of people in the U.S. takes these Laxatives for their bowel clearance and pain in the stomach. This study has also analyzed that among all types of drugs in the U.S., OTC drugs are mainly used and have a share of around 46% in 2021. But this will be affected a bit, and prescription-based drugs and natural laxatives liquids are expected to increase their share overall.
Trends in Europe:
In Europe, France and Italy have the most cases of gas related problems among all countries. As per the study, it has been identified that around 30% of the mid-aged population suffers from Chronic Constipation and mostly require prescription-based drugs. According to the study, people consumes laxatives medicines regularly, and as per time interval, it has a share of more than 30%.
Trends in the Asia Pacific:
In terms of laxatives consumption, India tops in using laxatives meds or supplements daily. As per the survey, it has been found that the most common reason for constipation in India is its rich food culture. It has also been found that 1 out of every three individuals requires these supplements regularly. In the Asia Pacific, the Chinese population is also prone to gastric problems, and they use Natural Laxatives and OTC Laxatives. This study also interpreted that the duration of taking these alternatives is of shorter time than regular.
Trends in LAMEA:
In the Middle East, due to its rich food culture, people suffer constipation-based problems regularly. The demand for Laxatives in this region is much higher than in Africa and Latin America.
Competition Trend:
The market of Laxatives is competitive and fragmented. There are many manufacturers locally manufacturing these Laxatives products in their countries. While in terms of prescribed Laxative medicines for chronic cases, Abbot Laboratories have a market share of around 9% globally.
Major Players in the Global Laxatives Market
Key players in the report include Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eskag Pharma Pvt. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Procter & Gamble Company, Purdue Pharma L.P., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, Braintree, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and among others.
