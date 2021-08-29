Alernative Data Market, forecast to grow at more than 50% cagr, is fueled by increasing demand across services sector
Alternative Data Market is Expected to Grow 50% CAGR (2021-2031): Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and ForecastKOLKATA, INDIA, August 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report “Global Alternative Data Market, 2021 to 2031”, published by Sheer Analytics and Insights Private Limited, the global Alternative Data market is estimated to grow at more than 50% CAGR through the forecast period 2021-2031.
In the past years, Alternative Data were primarily used in financial sectors for making investment decisions. With the increasing advent of data due to technological advancements and digital evolution, many companies generate alternative data in-house or through third parties for different fields. Today, most marketing and financial decisions in developed nations are made by reference to these data in different forms. Today its generation demand can be seen from the increased demand of data analysts throughout the world.
Browse the full report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/alternative-data-market-21
Companies throughout every industry are using such type of manner structurally or randomly. Previously companies used to do marketing surveys primarily for the trend towards consumption of different products of the respective companies. But now, these physical surveys have mostly become digital, and companies are doing surveys mostly over online. This change in process has saved a lot of money in terms of workforce deployment. Most of the data are collected through a more significant population rather than a small sample through these surveys. This process has helped the companies to gather most of the data efficiently and quickly. The advent of these small startups as a third party has seen a surge of nearly 50% from the past year.
According to one of the interviewed experts, these third-party companies extract data as a part of their syndication services and custom services. From our study, we have found that this industry has attracted more than $250 million globally in the past two years, even in the pandemic period. Also, companies involved in the generation of data have taken an updated approach after the pandemic. According to this approach, established companies are in the phase of updating estimates and projections based on alternative data and previous year data. This approach shows a lucrative opportunity for new startups as entrance into this industry is easy. The main barrier for the startups is hiring good data analysts who can create meaningful data from big data and other sources. This study has also concluded that with the advent of 5G services, telecom companies are using Alternative data to know the adoption trend of this technology in the coming days.
Get Free Sample Request Download: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/request-sample/alternative-data-market-21
This report covers brief details about the generation sources of alternative data and the market for these types of data on a regional basis. This report also elaborated on which type of data will get a surge during the forecast period and in which region. It also discusses the recommendations given by our industry expert about the creation and sales of alternative data and over which field across different regions.
Some of the major questions covered in this study:
Why Alternative Data can be used?
What are the factors leveraging growth of alternative data?
Which companies and at what level are using these Alternative Data?
How Alternative Data can be a gamechanger in the market?
Is it worth for core companies to invest in this field?
Which region and country will see the growth in this field?
How social media helps in leveraging the scope of Alternative data?
Some of the key players in the global Alternative Data Market include 7Park Data, Inc., App Annie Inc, Convergence Inc., Eagle Alpha Lt, Geotab Inc, M Science LLC, JWN Energy, Jumpshot, Talkingdata, Quandl Inc., The nPD Group, Inc, and YipitData.
The Global Alternative Data Market Has Been Segmented into:
Global Alternative Data Market: By Data Type
Sentiment Data
Geo-location Data
Credit/Debit Card Data
Satellite Data
Email Receipts
Web User Data
Mobile App User Data
Others
Global Alternative Data Market: By Application Type
Automotive
Retail
Energy
BFSI
Healthcare
IT Telecommunications
Transportation Logistics
Others (Construction, Agriculture, defense, consumer goods)
Global Alternative Data Market: By Region Type
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA))
Download Sample: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/request-sample/alternative-data-market-21
Note:
*More Company Profiles can be added as per request
**Regional and country related reports also available.
Abhigyan Sengupta
Sheer Analytics and Insights
+ 14142405010
sales@sheeranalyticsandinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn