Cryptocurrency And Investment Management Conglomerate Transpacific Group Introduces Transpacific Coin
Transpacific Group inaugurates the sale of Transpacific Coin, linked to the revolutionary iron ore mining project.INDONESIA, August 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transpacific Group aims to revolutionize investment management in South East Asia with the goal of enabling growth for underserved populations. Now, the group has launched Transpacific Coin, an ERC20 standard token that facilitates business and project funding through its DeFi service. Transpacific Coin is incorporated with an iron ore mining project wherein blockchain technology will tackle the inefficiencies in trading operations and SG compliance in the mining and mineral supply chain. This endeavor will leverage blockchain technology to transform focus sectors and create a successful stream of investment.
Iron ore mining presents an opportunity for a long-lasting, sustainable industry, as the creator of steel and building block for the world’s industrial base. The Indonesian government has increased efforts to ensure that the mineral and mining sectors are kept stable, and the accessibility of iron, in particular, is critical to enhancing investment possibilities in the industry as a whole. Through their iron ore mining and processing venture, Transpacific is anchoring blockchain technology to secure the iron mining industry in Indonesia. Blockchain technology is the perfect vector to strengthen this project as its mechanisms cancel the need for intermediaries and increase overall transparency.
Attached to this project is the Carbon Credit Program, which allows Transpacific to compensate for unavoidable emissions by financing certified climate action activities around the world by purchasing carbon credits. Further, unlike other companies which offer physical permits, the Transpacific Group tokenizes carbon credit permits, making it easily tradable on the decentralized exchange. This enables the group to increase the security of carbon credit transactions and traceability.
“Transpacific coin is an exciting venture that will serve as a sustainable source of new investment,” says Ruly Frans Satiro, Transpacific’s CEO. “Indonesia has a high growth potential, and by utilizing blockchain technology, we can ensure high returns and good interest.”
Since its inception in 1993 as Transpacific Securities, it has been a frontrunner in the industry, changing the way traditional industries work with sectors ranging from financial services to blockchain technology. The company has managed many major projects and collaborated with companies such as Temasek Holdings (Singapore Sovereign Fund), China Railway, China Construction Bank, Texmaco, OCBC, Djarum Group, UOB, Sinarmas Group, Bank Capital, Avrist and Indofood Group. Transpacific also founded the Jakarta Oak Wood Condominium Project and is proud to have built its own transpacific tower. To learn more about Transpacific Group, you can visit their website https://www.transpacific-coin.com. You can also read the Transpacific Coin Whitepaper here.
