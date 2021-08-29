Novel set in Haworth is a 'must read'

Paul Rushworth-Brown has been praised for his novel, Skulduggery "...a period well versed and presented with accuracy and authentic telling...masterful & thoroughly enjoyable... 5 stars The novel has already earned acclaim, with one reviewer describing it as “masterful and thoroughly enjoyable.

KEIGHLEY, YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2021 -- I HAVE just read the novel Skulduggery set in Haworth circa 1600

"I was extremely curious to find out what was going to happen next; and, there was always something happening in this book! The book just got better and better! I was so sorry to see it come to an end. Paul Rushworth-Brown wrote the book in such a way that just about every sentence, was filled with the descriptions and emotions and meanings of day-to-day family life. The characters were very well developed; so much so that I felt like I was actually there with them. Throughout the book, I kept thinking that this author has a very uniquely talented writing style."

'We all know how famous the Bronte sisters are but I am sure Paul Rushworth-Brown – the 21st-century author ­– might soon be joining these literary giants."

A must-read novel too for anyone visiting Haworth.

John Ackroyd, Haworth

"Skulduggery is a historical fiction novel based on my family's known beginning, complete with mystery, romance, twists and turns and a whodunnit."

The story, set on the Moors of West Yorkshire, follows wee Thomas and his family shortly after losing his father to consumption. Times were tough in 1603 and there were shenanigans and skulduggery committed by locals and outsiders alike. At a time when life expectancy was thirty-five, children rarely lived past the age of six and ale was consumed liberally because the water was undrinkable.

Since the release of Skulduggery in 2019, and again in 2021 by Shawline Publishing, the book has received rave reviews overseas with one reader describing it as "A fascinating and wonderful example of historical fiction and the old-time romance and whodunnit really added to the story. Thoroughly researched, it is written in such a way that puts you in the time and place."

Paul Rushworth-Brown has featured on America Tonight with Kate Delaney, Radio 2RDJ-FM and the BBC's Sanchez Payne who described the story as 'epic'.

Rushworth-Brown hopes the series will help shed some light on 17th century England, which he feels is an often misunderstood period of history.

" It is a story of commoners, the history of these people is rarely thought of and even less rarely written about because there are few records as most would have been illiterate. There is much written about the lords and ladies but what about the common people."

"Having the ability to research and describe what life may have been like gives my readers the ability to step back in time. It was important for me to describe in detail the day-to-day hardships and adventures and not sanitise the story for the modern literary world."

