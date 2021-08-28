Why DeFi Yield Protocol DYP has the potential to 1.000x

/EIN News/ -- NYC, Aug. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In some ways, crypto is quite similar to the gold rushes that periodically gripped the world between the 17th and 20th century. The discovery of gold at Sutter’s Mill in 1848 resulted in the influx of over 300.000 migrants to California. But gold mining was hard work, and just the trip to California cost many fortune seekers their lives.



Luckily, nowadays we don’t have to leave our homes to find our fortunes. Though regulations differ from country to country, crypto is available worldwide. But where individual miners used to search with a gold pan, crypto investors now have to delve through over 11.000 cryptocurrencies and tokens available in the market to find treasure. Finding a 1.000x gem in these conditions is rare, but CryptoBusy put in a lot of research, and in their video of August 14 th named DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) , as their pick for a 1.000x.

DYP was not immune to the price actions of the broader market throughout this year. With Bitcoin going down from its $64,000 all-time high to $29,000 between April and June of this year, DYP also suffered dropping from it’s all-time-high of $5.20 to just over $0.24 a month ago. Trading at $0.3259 at the time of recording, CryptoBusy lauded DYP for their Anti-Manipulation feature. This feature is rarely seen in cryptos, but perhaps should be more widely adopted to stop whales from controlling the network. If the market widely adopts this innovative feature, DYP is set to reap the benefits.

While a 1.000x for most cryptos would be nearly impossible, a 1.000x would land DYP somewhere around the $3.6 billion market cap, which would “only” make it the 37th biggest crypto. Therefore, CryptoBusy concludes that for DYP, a 1.000x is definitely possible.

Indeed, since the release of the video not two weeks ago, DeFi Yield Protocol has seen a surge in price of nearly 150% to a local high of $0.79 as more people become aware of their innovative solutions. If CryptoBusy was right, however, that is nothing compared to a predicted price of over $300 per DYP at 1.000x.

As the current bull cycle continues, the DYP team isn’t just waiting for people to take notice. They have recently expanded to the Avalanche chain , are sponsoring multiple sporting events, and have introduced new features to their protocol such as the Buyback Program. For those who are only recently tipping their toes into the cryptowaters, DYP’s Teki Kola also frequently runs giveaways on Twitter, and the team has recently produced many beginner-friendly tutorials to get started on the DeFi Yield Protocol platform.

The DeFi Yield Protocol also managed to achieve some important numbers that clearly shows how undervalued it is right now:

- 8708 ETH, 6513 BNB, and 9264 AVAX worth $31,824,779 paid to the Liquidity providers; so, imagine that they managed to pay more than $31 Million dollars to its users and their Market Cap is only $8,141,223.

- $9,501,902 in liquidity across Uniswap, PancakeSwap and Pangolin (biggest DeFi exchanges from Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Avalanche); even their total liquidity is bigger than the current Market Cap.

- $12,172,946 locked in different pools across their farming, staking, and buyback pools.

All these numbers show how undervalued the DYP token is and why the well-known youtuber and crypto analyst made this price prediction. Another important factor that should be taken in consideration is their partners, they made integrations only with big platforms like Chainlink, Avalanche, Pangolin, and Coin98 Wallet.

DYP is currently trading at $0.64 with a market cap of around $8.1 million, the current low price offers a perfect entry point for market participants looking to cash in on leading yield farming protocol.

