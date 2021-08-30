Akopyan Law Firm's Team Recognized by Super Lawyers® Magazine

One of Burbank's premier employment and personal injury lawyers were added to one of the industry's most prestigious award lists.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. based in Burbank, California, announced today that the firm's very own Michael Akopyan and Ani M. Akopyan were named to the 2022 Southern California Super Lawyers® List.

Michael was previously named to the distinguished list from 2016 through 2021.

“It is an honor to be named to the Super Lawyers list,” said Michael Akopyan, founder of Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The firm’s Ani M. Akopyan was also named to the 2022 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani was named to this distinguished list in 2020, and 2021.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters company, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Super Lawyers distinction is granted to fewer than 5% of a state's top lawyers.

Super Lawyers' selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. The result is a fair and unbiased rating of attorneys by practice area. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis.

Michael received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California in 2001 and his law degree from Southwestern Law School in 2005. Before establishing his own firm in 2009, Michael worked as an associate attorney with Keith Fink & Associates and Solomon, Saltsman & Jamieson. Michael has successfully represented clients in civil and administrative trials and appeals.

Michael was recognized as a Top Attorney by Pasadena Magazine in 2012 and 2013.

The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace. Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don't know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

"If you been wrongfully fired from your job by your employer, we will fight relentlessly to enforce your rights," said Akopyan.

Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.'s team of attorneys, Ani and Michael, have a combined experience of more than 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary case evaluation.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

