SportemonGo Becomes The Official Sponsor With Showtime Boxing For Jake Paul’s Fight Against Tyron Woodley

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Australia, Aug. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Showtime Boxing and Jake Paul strike a deal with cryptocurrency’s fastest growing Sports focused NFT powered coin SportemonGo ahead of their fight on August 29th, 2021.



The collaboration showcases the next leap for SportemonGo which has already had numerous lucrative partnerships in the sporting space in the past few months. This promotion is their biggest to date as their project prepares to have millions of eyes in the biggest boxing event of the summer.

Part of this sponsorship includes custom trunks with the SportemonGo brand which will be worn by Jake Paul, special outfits worn by the ring girls and tons of other promotions throughout the event.

Behind the scenes SportemonGo has looked extremely promising in the cryptocurrency space. They have a healthy $50 million market cap at this current time with an immaculate liquidity pool of over $6 million. This utility project aims to take over the sports arena by combining NFTs and the blockchain world in a way no other project has done to date.

Backed by their CEO who hosts a wealth of experience and knowledge in the sports/business world, Ricky Jackson seems poised to grow this company to new heights. With the official sponsorship for this weekends fight locked in, SportemonGo will have more than just the crypto world taking notice of their ambitions.

Besides being named as the official sponsor for the Jake Paul fight, SportemonGo has other promotions and campaigns running simultaneously. Their latest promotion includes a $20,000 NFT giveaway with holders of the coin known as $SGO which can be traded/purchased using Pancake Swap and BNB.

With their sights set on dominating the sports world, Sportemongo has a wealth of utility driven functions available to fans on their platform. They have NFTs dropping with world class athletes, their own SGO swap, a stadium ecosystem to heighten fan experiences at games, betting/lotto systems, fan engagement platforms and so much more.

They have been featured on numerous platforms for their advances in this space including Bloomberg, Nasdaq, Fox Business and others. This is a project that has been built to create an impact in a heavily untapped space of crypto and sports.

With the big fight around the corner, the exposure to millions of new sporting fans will be a thrilling experience for SportemonGo as it continues to grow and reach new heights. While the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight is one you don’t want to miss, it will be exciting to see the impact the promotions have for the SportemonGo project.

