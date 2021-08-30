Veritec, Inc. (OTC: VRTC) Delivers its Fraud Proof Covid ID, Pandemic Passport & Dual Financial ID Card
Veritec implements its “World Renown 2D Barcode Technology” to assist Countries around the world with its PANDEMIC Passport & Physical & Digital Covid ID Cards
Veritec Inc (OTCMKTS:VRTC)
With new restrictions, Covid 19 vaccine mandates and fake Covid 19 vaccine cards are on the rise. Veritec Inc. releases its “FRAUD PROOF” Pandemic Passport and Pandemic ID!”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday August 20th, U.S. based technology giant Veritec, Inc. implements its technology to drive Covid safety measures around the world. The company who once licensed its 2D barcode technology to fortune 500 companies including NASA & Unilever, rebrands the company and implements new growth strategies to advance the world in its confused Covid condition.
As the country learns to live with Covid-19 and its variants, we are learning that people will go to drastic measures to falsify their vaccination records. Americans are purchasing fake vaccination cards from friends, unscrupulous doctors and even through social media so they can travel and live a somewhat normal lifestyle. Unfortunately, the world is anything but normal right now.
With new restrictions being introduced daily, covid vaccine mandates and fake covid vaccine cards are on the rise. Veritec Inc. releases its “FRAUD PROOF” Pandemic Passport and Pandemic ID that dominates any other QR Coded technology. Veritec’s Pandemic Passport and Pandemic ID feature Veritec’s highly secure 2D Matrix Code which is the most sophisticated safety technology on the market today.
In addition to the Pandemic Passport and Pandemic ID, Veritec introduces its 2 in 1 Dual Card. Veritec’s Dual Card has two purposes. It provides companies and organizations with a secure way to provide proof of identity and also provides a safe and convenient way to conduct monetary transactions instantly. When they are used together you have identification and a mobile wallet with the ability to PAY, RECEIVE or CHARGE instantly between members.
Veritec’s dual card can be used as an ID card for voters, students, wellness, loyalty, membership, disaster relief, a border crossing card, an employee payroll card, EBT card and many other ID functions. The ID card contains an NFC chip and a 2D barcode complete with picture ID. Additionally, the code’s large data capacity can hold health records including vaccination status, and personal information including covid test dates and results.
“It’s simple,” states Van Tran, CEO of Veritec Inc., “just show your ID card with our highly secure 2D barcode to airports, borders & checkpoints. The code will show your current clearance to travel. It can tell others your vaccination status and covid test dates and results. Our matrix code cannot be compromised or modified by unauthorized people.” Additionally, Veritec’s Pandemic Passport and Pandemic ID can provide others such as schools and colleges, hospitals, grocery stores, immigration and law enforcement with highly secure technology and safety measures that CANNOT be duplicated, re-manufactured or manipulated, providing the world with the highest level of safety technology. Veritec’s patented and proprietary 2D barcode system provides many benefits to all industries and will announce several other benefits in the weeks to come.
ABOUT THE COMPANY:
Since 1982, Veritec, Inc. has provided businesses with secure technological solutions. In the 1980s, Veritec’s patented 2D matrix coding technology was endorsed by NASA because of its high-level security features. Today, 2D matrix coding is widely used in many industries around the world, and Veritec’s code has become the trusted standard for LCD marking in Asia. Veritec’s patented, secure technology offers a high level of security and ease of use that is unmatched by other systems. Veritec offers a secure line of encoding and decoding software products including the VeriCode® and VSCode® which utilize 2D Matrix Symbology™ to allow users to identify, track and verify data in a variety of industries. Veritec also offers secure Bio-ID cards which can store high-density biometric markers such as fingerprints or pictures. Over the last 30 years, Veritec has grown to include 2 subsidiaries, Veritec Financial Systems, Inc. and Tangible Payments, and now holds variety of patents worldwide. Veritec and its subsidiaries offer a complete line of secure verification and financial products including prepaid debit cards and digital prepaid mobile banking applications, and secure payment systems.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Van Tran, CEO, Veritec, Inc.
vtran@veritecinc.com
www.veritecinc.com
www.usa-mycard.com
www.blinxpay.com
www.tangiblepayments.com
+1 612-991-7928
email us here