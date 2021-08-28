Submit Release
News Search

There were 431 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,609 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Calls Redistricting Special Session

Media Contacts: 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Calls Redistricting Special Session

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a proclamation calling a special session of the Nebraska Unicameral Legislature.  The special session will be limited to enacting legislation related to redistricting the boundaries of Supreme Court judicial districts, Public Service Commission districts, Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska districts, State Board of Education districts, Legislative districts, and Congressional districts. 

 

The session will begin on September 13, 2021.  A copy of the Governor’s proclamation can be found by clicking here.

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Calls Redistricting Special Session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.