Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on Death of U.S. Marine Corporal Daegan Page

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that U.S. Marine Corporal Daegan Page of Nebraska had died in yesterday’s terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“Our hearts are breaking right now for the military families who lost loved ones in the terrorist attack in Kabul yesterday,” said Governor Ricketts. “Nebraska will long remember Corporal Page’s heroic service to his country, and we mourn his passing. Susanne and I encourage Nebraskans to keep Daegan’s family in their prayers in the coming days and weeks.”

Flags across Nebraska are at half-staff until sunset on August 30, 2021 to honor the victims of the terrorist attack in Kabul.