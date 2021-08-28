Gallant Token Relaunched with Enhanced Security Features after being a SafeMoon Fork

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Gallant Token (Gallant), the decentralized finance smart contract, relaunched its smart contract to resolve a liquidity (LP) issue in their previous contract and integrate enhanced security features.



Investing in cryptocurrency means taking on risks; but getting scammed shouldn't be one of them. Since October 2020, reports have skyrocketed with approximately 7,000 people reporting losses of more than $80 million on these scams. Now, scammers are taking advantage of the buzz around cryptocurrency to lure people into bogus investment opportunities.

Initially, the Gallant Token team saved token holders from a shady project and took the risk and financial responsibility to airdrop them. They understand what it means to be scammed, thus, the dev team is not only creating an atmosphere where people feel safe, but also building a trusting relationship with their community, using their drive for success and growth. The resilient team of professionals led by Steven Walters -- CEO, Gallant Token, had been doxxed not only on the web and vocally -- putting their names and faces behind the brand/project -- but also by performing a successful KYC audit through a 3rd party called Solid Proof. What's more, the contract in which trading is performed, has undergone an extensive audit to show the integrity of its functionality.

Since its inception, the doxxed dev team has made strategic partnerships with several crypto organizations and individuals such as GenTokens, ParadoxNFT, Odisea Tours, Toad.Network, BscScan, PancakeSwap, Nomics and more, to bring their vision to reality and exponentially increase their user base.

Community Driven

Gallant is a community of investors, traders, gamers, and much more! It's not just a community token but a collaborative engine. Their open source, smart contract with security-enhanced features to eliminate scams and rugpulls is the foundation upon which trust is built. The team believes in community engagement and supporting others. Thus, Gallant incorporates its community as much as possible, and the project is supported by community members via various activities including gaming, NFT utility, and more. The Gallant Token Team has partnered with a company called Tinkers Caravan LLC and is proud to be a member of the Cryptic Nexus League. The league is composed of 7 other legitimate crypto communities and will be competing in tournaments through December. The tournament games include Rocket League, Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Fortnite, and more.

In addition, the core team is always ready to engage their members in Telegram voice chats and is very transparent with the project's next steps. The voice chat is open anytime for members to speak with admins and devs and also get to know new and interesting people in the community.

Technical Innovation

In addition to having a strong community focus, technical innovation has always been part of the project's end vision.

Gallant had to relaunch its contract to resolve a faulty LP Function in their previous contract due to being a SafeMoon Fork. Interestingly, this enabled them to have a custom contract created that allowed the team to implement a feature to allow Marketing Wallet to receive BNB funding automatically as opposed to the team having to sell tokens for funding marketing/development. This way, it will be easier to use funds for promos and giveaways.

At the time of writing, the team has released a new feature that is grabbing hold of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, Yield Farming on PadSwap. Being able to accrue passive income by staking LP (Liquidity Pool) Tokens in the GAL/BNB farm and earn a Daily ROI and APY rate. This is an incentive for the long-term holders to be a part of a pool and grow collectively, apart from the standard process of holding.

The core values at Gallant Token consist of integrity, transparency, and dedication, with an element of fun. Its main utility focus is to integrate blockchain technology and gaming across different platforms. Despite adversities, the team keeps improving and looking for ways to make the community profit.

Tokenomics

The Gallant Token -- $GAL, is currently available on PancakeSwap and PadSwap. To ensure the security of token holders, the Liquidity (LP) has been locked for 90 days and will be extended. There is a 15% tax that can be modified accordingly to increase/decrease the amount of reflections, LP, or Marketing funds while doing promotions or giveaways but never more than 15%. Of every transaction, 3% is dispersed amongst everyone to incentivize holders and reward the community but will never go below 3%. Automatic liquidity is added to the project via a 2% tax. Additionally, to ensure longevity and growth with funds being available, the dev team created a function in their contract that will automatically create funds for this purpose. A designated wallet receives 10% of transactions that are swapped for BNB directly into that wallet. More so, members can accumulate and hold $GAL for in-game purchases and beta access when games are released.

What does the future hold?

With a solid foundation of innovations backing the Gallant Token ecosystem, the Gallant Token team is continuously looking for ways to push the project forward. The world of cryptocurrency is a very diverse space with many different tokens and utilities. Gallant Token's end vision is to develop a one-of-a-kind platform game that integrates the technology of blockchain and gaming in a unique way that has not been done before. They aim to go beyond what the typical project is doing.

Following the road map, the initial use case will be to establish an NFT marketplace through ParadoxNFT for historical warrior-based Art. For example, Egyptian warriors, Spartans, Roman legionnaires, Medieval Knights, and other warrior-based theme art. These will not only be used for buying and trading, but also to be incorporated into the gaming utilities. Gallant Token will be one of the first to capture this market according to research.

What's more, the team will be securing key partnerships that will facilitate the growth of their project and influence. Gallant Token gaming utilities will include various aspects from the web app style, downloadable mobile versions in the app store, to full-on PC and console games.

With the support of an actual LLC, Gallant Token can ensure development and productivity for their investors, community and brand.

About Gallant Token

Gallant Token is one of a few things; a decentralized finance smart contract; a community of people from across the world; and a brand. Its key utility focus is to integrate blockchain technology and gaming across different platforms. Centralized around a medieval warrior-inspired theme, Gallant Token encapsulates the meaning of bravery.

