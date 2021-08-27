Statement On Tennessee’s Waterfowl Blind Drawing

Nashville, TN - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) released the following statement today regarding the recent waterfowl blind drawing in Tennessee:

“The TWRA is committed to a fair and equitable lottery for duck hunters in Tennessee,” said TWRA Executive Director Bobby Wilson. “While this year’s drawing met those criteria, it has come to our attention that the random method used by our vendor for the drawing process unintentionally varied from the information provided to the public. Despite the different application process, the drawing still operated in a fair and random manner, and neither draw method would have guaranteed success for any applicants.

“This is an unfortunate circumstance, however, given that hunters are already acting upon the results in preparation for the season, a redraw is not possible at this time. The TWRA is conducting a thorough internal examination into the administration of the drawing, and all corrective actions taken ahead of the next drawing in October. The TWRA plans to present findings at the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission’s public meeting on September 16, 2021.”

The statement from the vendor, Brandt Information Services, can be found here: https://www.brandtinfo.com/2021-08-27-twra/.

For more information about hunting in Tennessee, visit TWRA’s website at www.tnwildlife.org or contact your nearest TWRA regional office.