Judge Morgan Appointed Senior Judge

The Tennessee Supreme Court has appointed Judge Roy B. Morgan. Jr., as a senior judge for a term of four years, effective September 1, 2022. Judge Morgan is currently a circuit court judge in the state’s 26th Judicial District, which includes Chester, Madison, and Henderson counties. He will retire from his current position on August 31, 2022. He was first elected to the circuit court bench in 1998 and reelected in 2006 and 2014.

With both civil and criminal jurisdiction in his West Tennessee district, Judge Morgan has presided over every type of case imaginable, from complex civil cases to domestic cases to capital murder cases.

“At the end of this term, I will have served 32 years as a member of the judiciary,” Judge Morgan said. “What an honor it has been to serve for so many years. The Senior Judge appointment by the Supreme Court gives me an opportunity to slow down a little while still being able to continue to serve the justice system and the citizens of our state. I am humbled and thankful for the confidence the Court has in me. I look forward to this new opportunity and pledge my very best efforts.”

Under Tennessee Code Ann. § 17-2-302, the Supreme Court may appoint senior judges when one or more judicial districts require additional resources and the appointment will promote the effective administration of justice in the state. Senior judges can serve by designation of the Chief Justice in any judicial district in the state and often travel as needed.

Before being elected as a circuit court judge, Judge Morgan served as a general sessions court judge in Madison County for eight years. He is a graduate of the University of Memphis College of Law and the University of Mississippi.

Judge Morgan has a long history of service in the Jackson area. He was in private law practice for 12 years and was appointed city tax attorney and assistant city attorney. He also worked as Jackson City Court Clerk between college and law school. Judge Morgan was raised in Jackson, and watched his father serve as a police officer and later on the what is now the Madison County Commission and Jackson City Council.

Judge Morgan was previously elected by his peers to serve as president of both the Tennessee Judicial Conference and the Tennessee Trial Judges Association. He has held a variety of leadership positions in both statewide organizations.

“Public service has been a tremendous pleasure for me,” Judge Morgan said. “I am here serving only because the people allow me.”