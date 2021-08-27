Dr. Gregory Jantz of The Center A Place of HOPE shows readers how to help those considering suicide in his new book

So Much to Live For by Dr. Gregory Jantz Dr. Gregory Jantz

EDMONDS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States; it’s rate increased by 33 percent between 1999 and 2019. What that doesn’t consider is the number of Americans who thought about or attempted suicide: according to Mental Health America, more than 10.3 million U.S. adults have had serious suicidal thoughts. So many people are silently hurting.

Award-winning author and popular speaker Gregory L. Jantz, Ph.D., equips readers to step up and speak out to those who may be considering suicide in his new book, So Much to Live For: How to Provide Help and Hope to Someone Considering Suicide. With great compassion and clear, actionable strategies, Jantz shows readers what to do, what to say, and how to intervene if they suspect a friend or loved one is considering suicide.

“I say with both realism and optimism that hope can prevail over dark circumstances and belief in the future can provide the inspiration to press on,” writes Jantz. “I have seen scores of people meet their worries, fear, and anxieties head-on, helping them break through to recovery. I’ve seen hope win out over despair, trust win out over fear, faith triumph over adversity.”

In So Much to Live For, readers will learn to recognize the signs and symptoms of suicide, understand the potential causes of suicide, and build the courage to step up and speak out to those who might be considering suicide. Jantz encourages readers to know they can be instrumental in helping to save a life, and gives them the knowledge and tools to know how.

Endorsements

“The suicide rate in the US is astounding, yet many people don't know how to approach a friend or family member who is facing the struggle. Dr. Jantz is on a mission to save lives as he provides clear and compassionate strategies for approaching suicide intervention.”

-Harold G. Koenig, MD, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and director of the Center for Spirituality, Theology, and Health at Duke University

“This is an impressive, uplifting book about what can be an overwhelming topic. Read it now. You need this wisdom so you can be proactive instead of reactive when (not if) someone you know doubts life is worth living. Dr. Jantz does what he says he'll do--he provides excellent help that will increase your hope. The book is easy to read and is full of inspiring illustrations, timely examples, and practical, sensible ideas and strategies. Parents, educators, pastors, and other professionals will be better prepared to love people well who live with pressures and challenges. Suicide is preventable!”

-Dr. Kathy Koch, founder of Celebrate Kids, Inc.; author of Screens and Teens, 8 Great Smarts, Start with the Heart, and Five to Thrive

About the Author

Gregory L. Jantz, PhD, is a popular speaker and an award-winning author of many books, including Healing the Scars of Emotional Abuse, Healing the Scars of Childhood Abuse, and Overcoming Anxiety, Worry, and Fear. He is the founder of The Center A Place of Hope (www.aplaceofhope.com) in Washington State. Learn more at www.drgregoryjantz.com.