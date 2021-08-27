State Board Reviews Statewide Literacy Plan

Washington, D.C.—The State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly working session on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. The State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public while providing the greatest opportunity for public viewing of our work. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

The Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) will continue leading discussion on Educator Preparation Provider (EPP) regulations for the consideration of the State Board. The goal of the regulations is to ensure a steady flow of high-quality candidates for roles as teachers and other school personnel in the District. Official Code 38-2652 states that the State Board shall approve standards for accreditation and certification of teacher preparation programs of colleges and universities or teacher preparation academies.

The D.C. Comprehensive Literacy Plan. strives to ensure all learners receive the effective literacy instruction and evidence-based interventions they need to become successful readers and that all educators have the professional training and resources they need to deliver effective instruction and evidence-based interventions. The State Board will take time to review the plan and offer recommendations on actionable details that address obstacles many students face, including challenges the pandemic has presented.

The State Board’s committees will also provide updates on their work.

Upcoming Committee Meetings:

Student Advisory Committee (SAC) - September 13 at 5:30 pm

Advocacy & Outreach Committee - September 17 at 10:00 am

Accountability & Assessments - September 16 at 4:30 pm

Board Governance - September 10 at 1:00 pm

Education Standards Committee - September 22 at 4:30 pm

Teacher Practice Committee - September 14 at 4:00 pm

Administrative - September 8, 2021 at 10:00 am

While working sessions are open to the public, individuals and representatives of organizations are not permitted to speak or participate. Individuals and representatives of organizations may submit written testimony for consideration by the State Board at any time. Written testimony must be submitted by email ([email protected]) at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting, in order to be included in the official record. Materials received after that time will be included in the next official meeting record. To review the agenda, submit testimony, and presentations, please visit the SBOE meeting documents site.

Working Session Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Report

IV. Executive Director’s Report

V. Education Preparation Programs

VI. Statewide Literacy Plan

VII. Committee Reports

i. Student Advisory Committee

ii. Advocacy & Outreach

iii. Accountability & Assessments

iv. Board Governance

v. Education Standards

vi. Teacher Practice

vii. Administrative

X. New Business & Other Discussion

XI. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is composed of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and two appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the State Board can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

