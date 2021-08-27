Pechmann Fishing Education Center Releases September Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Aug. 27, 2021) – With fall fishing around the corner, now is a great time to consider taking a fishing class at the Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville.
The education center is managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Each course is led by Wildlife Commission staff or trained volunteers. Most events are free, and a North Carolina fishing license is not required. It’s a great opportunity to spend time outdoors with the family this fall.
September events include:
- Sept. 3: Family Fishing Workshop, 6 - 9 p.m. Ages 7 and older.
- Sept. 4: Kayak Fishing Workshop, 3 – 8 p.m. Ages 14 and older.
- Sept. 7: Intermediate Fly-casting Course, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Ages 13 and older.
- Sept. 10: Pier Fishing Workshop, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Ages 13 and older.
- Sept. 11: Fish Cookery and Preparation Class for Women, 9:00 a.m. - 3 p.m. Ages 16 and older.
- Sept. 15: Fishing for Fat Albert (False Albacore), 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. (virtual)
- Sept. 16: Soft Plastics Lure Making Class, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Sept. 23: Fly-tying Forum, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Ages 10 and older.
- Sept. 28: Introduction to Fly-casting, 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. Ages 13 and older.
Registration for all workshops and classes is available online or by calling 910-868-5003.