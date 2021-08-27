Pechmann Fishing Education Center Releases September Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Aug. 27, 2021) – With fall fishing around the corner, now is a great time to consider taking a fishing class at the Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville.

The education center is managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Each course is led by Wildlife Commission staff or trained volunteers. Most events are free, and a North Carolina fishing license is not required. It’s a great opportunity to spend time outdoors with the family this fall.

September events include:

Registration for all workshops and classes is available online or by calling 910-868-5003.