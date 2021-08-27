Concierge Auctions Announces August/September Global Sale Lineup of nearly $175 Million in Properties—Most No Reserve

Overlooking Cartier Park in prestigious Upper Mount Royal Nestled on private oak- and azalea-lined Inverness Drive is this one acre oasis. Backing to a creek with park-like grounds and mature trees, the property has a private and secluded feel.

Concierge Auctions has released its annual fall sale lineup of nearly $175 million of luxury properties—the majority offered No Reserve to the highest bidders.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Their 9th global event—spanning the entire fall season—will kick off in September featuring the highest-caliber properties from around the globe, including the auction of Secret Beach, a 34±acre estate spanning two-thirds of a mile of private and direct-access beachfront in Kaua’i, Hawaii, listed for $50 million and selling No Reserve, to the highest bidder.

Additional offerings include Devil’s Corral, a private, nearly 200-acre development opportunity surrounded by 8,000 acres of protected public lands and Canyons Park; a classic Hawaii-style estate atop one of the largest lots in Puako with direct access to 350+ feet of beach frontage along Puako Bay; a master-crafted luxury home overlooking Cartier Park in prestigious Upper Mount Royal, Calgary; a one-acre property in River Oaks, Texas’ most exclusive neighborhood offering the opportunity to build your dream home in one of the state’s most desirable locations; and a turnkey working horse farm near Calgary boasting an International level Grand Prix field with natural jumps.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Featured Properties Include:

Secret Beach | North Shore, Kauai, HI

Bid September 17–23

Located on the most exclusive street on the island of Kauai, the 34± acre Secret Beach oceanfront property, offering development opportunity for a dream compound with five or more homes, will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with acclaimed listing agent Neal Norman of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers. The once-in-a-lifetime property, listed for $50 million, will sell with no Reserve to the highest bidder.

“On the most beautiful island's most gorgeous street—the same street as the home that achieved the highest price ever paid for a property in the state of Hawaii—lies this 34-acre compound with direct vehicular and pedestrian access to the most renowned beach: the pristine white sands of Secret Beach. Though the record setting property that was sold was on 15 acres, this incredible opportunity is set on more than double the acreage and comes with unmatched ability to build a compound of five or more homes — it's on an entirely new level,” stated Listing Agent, Neal Norman.

​​Enjoy unparalleled access to one of Hawaii’s best kept secrets spanning two-thirds of a mile on the famed Secret Beach. Walking paths surrounded by local flora and fauna lead directly to the pristine white sand and the crystal waters of the sunbelt on Kauai’s North Shore. Perched upon a private bluff of landscaped and fully irrigated grounds, two existing cottages, Hale Lani, the “Heavenly home,” and Hale Nanea, the “home of joy and tranquility,” look out over Kauai’s famous North Shore, with sweeping views of the azure Pacific Ocean and iconic mountain ranges. The cottages feature construction of indigenous white coral, limestone, travertine tiles, granite surfaces, warm tropical woods, and designer appliances. The luxury cottages are also permitted and successful vacation rentals with incredible income potential and offer the perfect opportunity to live on-site while constructing your dream property. Find resplendent lilies and a lotus pond, complete with a waterfall, or explore the hidden tropical plants and palm nursery in your own backyard.

Devil’s Corral | Snake River, ID

Bid September 16–21

Tucked within the soaring walls of the Snake River Canyon, Devil’s Corral presents a blank slate for development, recreation, and more on 197 acres in Idaho’s Magic Valley. This one-of-a-kind opportunity will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Barrett Molter of Sun Valley Real Estate LLC. The property will sell with no Reserve to the highest bidder.

Seller George Panagiotou, known best for his innovative creativity, with accolades that include multiple patents and Oscar nominations for his fresh perspective on movie lighting design, has had no limits of the imagination of what this piece of land could offer:

“Over the years, I have made a large impact in the lighting industry but nothing in Southern California 20 years ago could have prepared me for the life I discovered on Idaho’s great Snake River. I moved to Idaho because of its beauty and freedom. Idahoans to me are the Spartans of America, the mythical descendants of Hercules. Devil’s Corral, as you will discover, is truly one of Idaho’s Crown Jewels, and with one look at the land, I knew this was an unparalleled destination to create your wildest dreams.”

69-1790 Puako Beach Drive | Kohala Coast, Big Island, HI

Bid September 9–14

Set on one of the largest oceanfront lots in Puako, 69-1790 Puako Beach Drive will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Tomoko Matsumoto of Hapuna Realty. Currently listed for $8.95 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“Our dream vacation home Waimalani was built by a labor of love and our deep respect for its unique natural beauty. Over the years our family as well as many of our vacation rental guests have greatly enjoyed this simple and relaxing luxury home in a tropical oasis. It’s hard to say goodbye to the soothing sound of gentle lapping waves every night, the front row views, from every room, of whales and dolphins frolicking in the Puako Bay, and kayaking and snorkeling among the sea turtles; but we have reached another point of our life where Less is More. We’ve chosen to partner with Concierge Auctions because of their unparalleled global reach of potential buyers, a dedicated team of professionals experienced in real estate marketing and promotion, and their unique sales approach to marketing one-of-a-kind properties," stated Xinxin Guo, the seller.

Modern luxury meshes with classic Hawaii architecture at this beachfront home, complete with direct access to over 350 feet of white sand beaches, lava flows, and crystal ocean waters. The meticulously maintained property is fit for entertainers of any kind. The main “hub” of the home boasts an open primary suite, a second bedroom suite, and irresistible living spaces, all highlighted by views of the Pacific. A covered bridge leads visitors to and from the guest wing, where two more spacious suites provide extra private space. Make the most of the ocean sight-lines from the lanai and watch the surf crash against the rocks below, or look out over the greenery and landscape enveloping the property. Three anchialine pools provide natural irrigation to the host of mature trees, including coconuts, Lauhala, and rare Loulou palms that create a beach-side oasis. This resort-like property in Puako is primed for getaways or everyday living, and already boasts an STVR registration for added income potential.

2906 Marquette Street Southwest | Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Bid September 10–15

Overlooking Cartier Park, 2906 Marquette Street Southwest will auction this month via Concierge Auctions in partnership with Mark D. Evernden and Lee Richardson of Century 21 Bamber Realty. Currently listed for $10.89 million CAD, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“After working on several luxury auctions with Concierge Auctions in Canada over the years, 2906 Marquette Street Southwest is truly a show-stopping home. From the designer appliances to the countless amenities, we know this property will attract a competitive auction.” stated Evernden.

Nestled in Upper Mount Royal, this contemporary home boasts workmanship, luxury materials, and state-of-the-art amenities. Outside the vast windows overlook the woodland and wildlife of nearby Cartier Park. Step into the entrance foyer, where the cantilevered, floating staircase sets a welcoming tone, rising to the main floor and formal living room. Gather around the gas fireplaces by the grand piano on winter evenings. Look to the family room on the other side, where the west facing balcony overlooks the park. The family room flows into the ultra-modern kitchen, where granite countertops and Italian glass cabinets surround Miele Sub-Zero and Gaggenau appliances. Right outside is an east-facing loggia with a water and fireplace feature. This summer kitchen awaits for an alfresco lunch or late-night cocktails. Wow guests with the 5G theatre room with its own wet bar, and a gym with a swim-in-place and treadmill lap pool. Geothermal heating and cooling throughout the indoors plus the driveway, front stairs, and walkway. From the marble floors to the soaring 10ft+ vaulted and barreled ceilings, every inch of this luxury property waits to welcome you home.

4006 Inverness Drive | Houston, TX

Bid September 23–28

Nestled on private oak-and azalea-lined Inverness Drive is a one-acre oasis in the heart of one of Texas’s most exclusive neighborhoods, which will auction in September via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Currently listed for $5.5 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“Our brokerage is no stranger to auctioning property with Concierge Auctions,” stated Bering. “We’re hoping to capitalize on our recent success in Stablewood and rally the local market for a competitive, exciting auction on this property—the one-acre plot and location alone are reason enough that buyers will be flocking to get registered.”

Backing to a creek with park-like grounds and mature trees, the property has a private and secluded feel. Located within the coveted Tall Timbers section of stunning River Oaks, this property features an existing 7,312 square foot home but is being offered at “lot value”, ideal for anyone looking to construct a custom home to their own specifications in a prime location. Travel up the double-wide brick driveway that circles beneath the stately grand entrance to the front of the house. Houston’s weather is ideal for outdoor entertaining year-round, and the spectacular grounds create the perfect blank slate for alfresco events. The existing covered rear porch transitions to a wooden walkway leading into the dense greenery beyond, past the greenhouse and the in-ground pool and hot tub with sprawling wood deck and wrought-iron fence. Bask in the best Houston has to offer from this dreamy property in Texas’ most exclusive neighborhood. Additional features include: a stately Neoclassical style with a striking columned grand entry; marble and hardwood floors; formal dining and living rooms; proximity to fine dining, recreation, and entertainment hotspots—just five minutes to the River Oaks Country Club and 15 minutes from downtown Houston.

Zeidler Farm | Near Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Bid September 3–7

Minutes from Calgary and world-famous Spruce Meadows and tucked in picturesque Foothills County is Zeidler Farm, which will auction in September via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Kristine Semrau, Managing Partner of The Agency Calgary. Currently listed for $5.8 million CAD, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“I speak for both myself and The Agency Calgary when I say that we are extremely excited to be working with Concierge Auctions,” stated Semrau. “I’m confident that our local market expertise paired with their unparalleled global reach and marketing will make this sale a seamless one—and result in a competitive auction come auction day.”

A state-of-the-art equine facility that presents a turn-key opportunity for seamless acquisition of the 19-acre parcel and the incredible facilities within. Start your day in the office of the main stable before heading out to the international level grass grand prix field that is any horseman’s dream, filled with natural jumps. Two spacious outdoor all-weather rings provide the perfect complement, with the addition of numerous turnout fields, grass and all-weather paddocks to choose from. The thoughtfully planned structures include three beautiful barns with every amenity and an oversized indoor arena that exhibits elegance and boasts many environmentally innovative features from the white French footing by renowned footing specialists NARS to wide windows that bathe the space in natural light. Sheltered in a grove of mature trees is the 2,052-square-foot main home, ideal for overnight guests, staff, or everyday living. Additional features include: a comfortable entrance lounge in the barn; 11 horse stalls; two grooming stalls; a wash bay; a full bathroom with shower; an upstairs office with a viewing lounge; a laundry room; a full kitchen; and a large tack room—all just 15 minutes from Calgary, or, for the adventurous: 90 minutes from Banff National Park.

Additional Fall Global Sale Properties Include:

4745 Broadlake View Terrace | Colorado Springs, CO

Bid September 17–22

Currently Listed for $4M

In Cooperation with Barbara “Bobbi” Price of The Platinum Group

234 Fleshman Creek | Livingston, MT

Bid September 24–30

Currently Listed for $3.495M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Branif Scott of Fay Ranches, Inc.

215 Browns Gulch Road | Kalispell, MT

Bid September 22–29

Currently Listed for $2.8M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Jennifer Hargett of PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate

1228 Reading Boulevard | Near Philadelphia, PA

Bid September 22–28

Currently Listed for $1.485M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Ellie Politz-Butto of RealtyMark Associates

390 Browns Gulch Road | Kalispell, MT

Bid September 22–29

Currently Listed for $575K. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Jennifer Hargett of PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate

255 Browns Gulch Road | Kalispell, MT

Bid September 22–29

Currently Listed for $375K. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Jennifer Hargett of PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate

Additional August Properties Include:

Olivia Rae Farms | Southern Louisiana

Bid Now–August 31

Currently Listed for $30M. Reserve $12.9M.

In Cooperation with Dwayne Hargroder of Hargroder Real Estate Group, LLC

131 Farrington Highway, Waialua, HI

Bid September 23-28

Currently Listed for $4.8M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Joel L. Cavasso of Compass

Whalesback Estate | Near Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Bid Now–August 30

Currently Listed at $3.795M CAD. Reserve $2.6M CAD

In Cooperation with Mariana Cowan and Ian Smith of the Cowan-Smith Team at Coldwell Banker Supercity Realty

Dark Ridge Creek | Balsam Mountain Preserve, NC

Bid August 27–31

Currently Listed for $2.95M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Billy May of Keller Williams Professionals

34 North Porchuck Road | Greenwich, CT

Bid Now–August 31

Currently Listed for $2.875M. Reserve $2.1M

In Cooperation with Elsie Pecorin of Pecorin Real Estate Group of Coldwell Banker Realty

Plus upcoming properties in Colorado, Hawaii, Pennsylvania, Texas, Wyoming, New Jersey, the Bahamas, Barbados, Mexico, and Switzerland.