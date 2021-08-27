NC Environmental Management Commission to Meet September 8-9

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission (EMC) will meet remotely Wednesday and Thursday, September 8 and 9. The public is invited to attend the meeting online or by phone.

Access to EMC Meetings

Wednesday September 8, 2021 9 a.m. Committee Meetings

Thursday, September 9, 2021, 9 a.m. Commission Meeting

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state’s air, land and water resources. The commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the divisions of Air Quality; Energy, Mineral and Land Resources; Waste Management and Water Resources.

###