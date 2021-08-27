Submit Release
Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Operation

Last night, Nebraska conducted three sex trafficking operations as part of Operation United Front, a joint venture of 12 Midwest states. Among other arrests, a man was arrested for seeking to purchase sex acts with a 15-year-old girl who was actually an undercover police officer. Agencies participating included Nebraska State Patrol, Scottsbluff Police Department, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, South Sioux City Police Department, Sioux City Police Department, Omaha Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Omaha FBI Field Office, and Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. The operations were conducted in three locations – Scottsbluff, Kearney, and South Sioux City.

