Why Eric Painter Suggests Journaling to Recover From Trauma
EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Painter understands that trauma happens to everybody and that its effects can be very devastating. Like most people, he has experienced some trauma in his life but has found ways to manage these emotions. For example, the use of journals has helped him get his feelings in line and give him a better understanding of these difficulties.
The Powers of Journaling as Discussed by Eric Painter of Texas
Ever since he was young, Eric Painter has enjoyed writing and using the creative powers of language to explore himself and his emotions. This process includes writing detailed journal entries that discuss his day, go over the different elements of his life, and help to express his feelings in a powerful and meaningful way. And he has found that it can even help people suffering from trauma.
Why is writing such a great way to help manage negative or painful emotions? First, writing assists you in putting your thoughts down on paper and arrange them in a meaningful manner. Second, trauma often forces the mind to work hard and may confuse your ideas even further. And since most people have a conflicting soup of emotions and thoughts going through their heads, it's often hard to lock down how you feel.
And Eric Painter of Texas has found that many people can use a journal as a way of exploring these negative emotions and getting them out of their heads. For example, suppose you experienced survivor's guilt about an accident. In that case, he believes that journaling can help you identify why you feel that way and make it easier to understand that such feelings should be allowed to linger or worsen.
Just as importantly, journaling helps you to track the path of your thoughts and identify recurring issues. For example, trauma and PTSD often cause repetitive thought patterns that cycle back to these negative emotions. If you can spot these behavioral issues as they develop, you can trace them back to their source and make it easier to break such recurring adverse thoughts.
As a result, Eric Painter of Texas suggests that those struggling with trauma consider buying a journal. Even if your writing is rough or hard to read, you can powerfully express yourself and your emotions. And for many people, that kind of outlet is critical after trauma. Sometimes, just getting your feelings out and their details properly handled can help with these emotions.
That said, it is also essential to get real psychological or emotional help if your trauma-based emotions worsen. Remember – these struggles can be persistent and may cause slight depression and emotional struggles that linger for years to come. And while journaling can help to cut back on many of these issues or help you understand them better, real medical help may be necessary for some.
