ORTHOPEDIC CARE CENTER PROVIDES OPTION FOR INNOVATIVE PRP TREATMENT
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Among its range of orthopedic procedures, Pacifica Orthopedics is offering Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injections, where indicated, as a “cutting-edge” treatment for certain sports medicine conditions.
One of a limited number of orthopedic clinics specializing in this innovative treatment, Pacifica Orthopedics PRP procedure provides a welcome option for inflammation and pain management associated with sub-acute, chronic or recurring orthopedic conditions.
PRP treatments have been favored by over the past several decades by orthopedic surgeons, cosmetic surgeons/practitioners, plastic surgeons, dentists and, in recent years, hair regrowth centers.
While orthopedic Platelet-Rich Plasma injections are not considered standard, first-line treatment, recent medical literature has increasingly documented positive outcomes for patients who undergo the procedure in response to certain joint, tendon, ligament, or muscle injuries. PRP injections have proven effective treatment for chronic conditions like tennis elbow, Achilles tendonitis, patellar tendonitis (jumper’s knee), and some forms of recurring shoulder pain.
Dr. Emile Wakim, an orthopedic surgeon at Pacifica Orthopedics, based in Huntington Beach, California notes that the procedure involves leveraging a patient’s own high-powered blood platelet cells to accelerate healing at the site of an injury. After obtaining a patient’s blood in a special container that contains a cell separator, the platelets are separated from the heavier red and white blood cells. Platelets, or thrombocytes, are blood cells that release growth factors when they form the clots needed to stop bleeding. These growth factors (cytokines) secreted are needed in the target tissue to accelerate growth and healing. The ability to functionally activate and concentrate bloods platelets has been shown to speed natural healing. Inside of joints, PRP also helps decrease painful symptoms due to inflammation.
Platelet-Rich Plasma injections offer a potentially beneficial option for patients with conditions that have failed to respond to other treatment methods. Candidates for PRP treatment include patients with early osteoarthritis who are looking to improve joint function, patients with chronic tennis elbow who have not seen experienced adequate results from corticosteroid injections, patients with tendonitis resistant to traditional non-operative treatment, and patients recovering from shoulder surgical repairs who continue to face ongoing pain.
Unfortunately, despite a growing body of evidence supporting the use of PRP to address inflammation due to arthritis, tendon strains and ligament sprains, insurance does not, generally, cover PRP. The insurers claim that the procedure is too investigational at the present. At Pacifica Orthopedics, we have provided a very patient-friendly pricing of PRP for orthopedic applications.
About Pacifica Orthopedics
Pacifica Orthopedic Care Center in Huntington Beach, California has served the Huntington Beach community for over 25 years, offering comprehensive medical care that specializes in general orthopedics; spine, hand, knee and foot surgery; arthroscopy; physical therapy; pain management; rehabilitation and sports medicine. The Pacifica Orthopedics team strives to offer each patient the greatest opportunity for maximum recovery and a return to peak performance.
Dr. Paul Wakim
Pacifica Orthopedics
+1 714-841-5333
info@pacificaorthopedics.org