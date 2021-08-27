National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) opens 2021 NVBDC Award nominations to veterans and corporations
NVBDC has 9 award categories each with its own nomination criteria.
We want to make sure our 2021 NVBDC Award selection process is unbiased. Opening 2021 NVBDC Awards to the community provides NVBDC with nominations from all veterans and corporations.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, NVBDC’s Board of Directors and Executive Officers review the activity of our corporations, individual NVBDC Corporate Members, Certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) and resource partners. This year we have added a new award to recognize our media partners. Recommendations for the awards are solicited from all NVBDC Team Members, which are submitted to the Board and Officers for deliberation. The individual awards each have its own set of standards, to ensure the individual or company selected is the appropriate candidate to be recognized for merit and achievements “above and beyond the call of duty.” The standards and criteria for all nine award categories are reviewed annually to ensure there is an appropriate candidate for each award.
— Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC
This year NVBDC is opening the award nominations to all our veterans and corporations to help find the best qualified individual or corporate recipient. All award criteria are built on a high set of standards proving achievements in supplier diversity, promotion of veteran businesses, and leadership in the community. It is vital when presenting each category nomination to our Board and Executive Officers that NVBDC has an unbiased selection of nominees that fit the criteria. We are looking forward to announcing the award recipients at our premier matchmaking conference, 2021 NVBDC Connect, November 3-4.
“NVBDC’s motto is “Veterans helping Veterans”, proudly supported by America’s largest corporations. We want to make sure our 2021 NVBDC Award selection process is unbiased. Opening up the nominations to the community provides us with nominations from all veterans and corporations. You can nominate yourself, colleague, your corporation, and/or another corporation as long as it fits within the criteria,” said, Keith King, Founder & CEO.
2021 CORPORATE AWARDS CRITERIA
Corporation of the Year
Has demonstrated continued leadership supporting America’s veteran business owners.
Shown industry leadership that is continuously emulated and respected.
Recognized, internal and external, advocacy supporting NVBDC’s Certification Program, and Certified SD/VOBs.
Veteran Champion of the Year
An Individual within a corporation showing steadfast efforts for our veteran business owners and NVBDC.
Continuous patronage, implementation and supporting of NVBDC’s Certification Program, as well as our Certified SD/VOBs.
Active participation on behalf of veteran business owners and the growth of NVBDC.
Veteran Advocate of the Year
An individual within a NVBDC Corporate Member that demonstrates external and internal advocacy support of America’s veteran business owners.
Impact through leadership within their corporation and the communities in which they serve.
Strong support of NVBDC’s certification program and NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs.
Corporate Support of the Year
An Individual within a corporation that demonstrates guidance and mentorship on behalf of NVBDC.
Represents the highest standards and best practices through their corporation to benefit NVBDC and the supplier diversity industry
Supports the development of veteran business owners through active participation with NVBDC.
President’s Award
Corporations, individual corporate members, NVBDC Certified Veteran Business Owners, and Resource partners are all considered for this prestigious award.
This is the only NVBDC award that can be given multiple times at the discretion of the President and CEO of NVBDC
Has exceeded a set of standards and criteria above normal expectations to represent the supplier diversity industry and promote SD/VOBs
2021 VETERAN AWARD CRITERIA
Veteran Business of the Year
Presented to the owner of a NVBDC Certified Veteran-Owned Business
Exceeded industry standards and proven significant growth
Shows a commitment to social responsibility and strong community involvement while achieving an impressive business performance
Proven advocacy on behalf of fellow veteran business owners and a dedication to NVBDC
2021 RESOURCE PARTNER AWARDS CRITERIA
Regional Resource Partner of the Year
Defined by the geography that the resource partner oversees, the award is presented to an individual or organization that has demonstrated significant accomplishment advocating for veteran owned businesses as an economic force in their region of influence.
Business practices have significantly impacted the growth and development of NVBDC and our SD/VOBs.
National Resource Partner of the Year
An individual or organization that has demonstrated significant advocacy for veteran owned businesses as an economic force nationally and globally.
Has significant achievements resulting from creating diversity, expanding opportunities to veteran owned businesses.
Demonstrated leadership in the public or private sectors.
Sets high standards of excellence, dedication, and accomplishment over a sustained period of time
NEW: 2021 MEDIA AWARD
Media Partner of the Year
A Veteran TV, Radio or Newspaper Reporter promoting current industry events supporting Veteran Businesses and Supplier Diversity.
A Veteran TV, Radio or Newspaper Reporter helping Veterans and Military Service Members transitioning into Civilian Life through stories, advertisements and features.
A Veteran TV, Radio or Newspaper Reporter supporting the expansion of industry initiatives through ongoing reports promoting Veteran Entrepreneurship.
Don’t miss out on the award reveal at 2021 NVBDC Connect, our signature event for Corporate:Veteran connections. NVBDC will be opening our registration soon, look for upcoming announcements on NVBDC's events page.
To find out more information about NVBDC please visit our website: www.nvbdc.org We are always available to answer your questions about NVBDC Certification please contact us at: (888)-CERTIFIED
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
