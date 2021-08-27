Announcing SpruceAlive™ The World’s First Raw Wild Spruce Extract For Energy and Strength

Dr. Cass Ingram Raw SpruceAlive - Wild Spruce Resin Extract-Plus Natural Cures from Wild Tree Resins

Dr. Cass Ingram develops raw SpruceAlive™, an extract containing all the components of wild spruce resin, just as the spruce tree grows it, supporting health.

In the SpruceAlive formulation, we leave it just as GOD made it, never altering the natural medicine with heat or harsh solvents.” — Dr. Cass Ingram, The Wilderness Doctor