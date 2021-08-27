Announcing SpruceAlive™ The World’s First Raw Wild Spruce Extract For Energy and Strength
Dr. Cass Ingram develops raw SpruceAlive™, an extract containing all the components of wild spruce resin, just as the spruce tree grows it, supporting health.
In the SpruceAlive formulation, we leave it just as GOD made it, never altering the natural medicine with heat or harsh solvents.”LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Cass Ingram, osteopathic physician and researcher, formulates SpruceAlive™ containing all the components of wild raw resin plus gum just as the spruce tree grows it. Produced by PurelyWild™, this high-powered extract supports energy, strength, and dozens of other body systems.
— Dr. Cass Ingram, The Wilderness Doctor
The full examination of spruce tree resin plus gum and its benefits can be found in Dr. Ingram’s new book "Natural Cures from Wild Tree Resin." Some of the health benefits SpruceAlive can provide include:
• Support a healthy overall skin response
• Support a healthy digestive and intestinal health response
• Support healthy energy, strength, and internal power response
• Support a healthy inflammation response
• Support a healthy immune response
• Support a healthy wound healing and scar tissue response,
• Support a healthy prostate response
• Support a healthy blood pressure and cardiac health response
“We know the real power - the ultimate results – are found in remote, wild nature. Nothing can compare or match it. In the SpruceAlive formulation, we leave it just as GOD made it, never altering the natural medicine with heat or harsh solvents,” said Dr. Ingram. “It provides vital force like no other natural medicine known. Use it to energize all cells and support a natural and healthy whole-body response.”*
One great power of SpruceAlive covered by Dr. Ingram relates to its regenerative powers. Studies show that it has the capacity to cause tissue regeneration, especially in the skin and epithelial tissues. Taken as drops under the tongue or applied topically it can aid in supporting healthy tissue regeneration and wound healing response.
“I heard Dr. Cass on the radio and while I thought that his claims were wild nonetheless I bought 1 bottle of SpruceAlive because I have prostrate issues around voiding and weak stream and have taken Flowmax for these issues in the past but did not like the side effects so I have been suffering. However, after just one, that is right-one, one dose of SpruceAlive my prostrate issues are now gone. Gone. Now, you can tell from my email address I am a Harvard graduate but you don’t have to be a Harvard graduate to know that this is too good to be true product, really is good. Thanks Dr. Cass,” said user N.H.
For more information or to order SpruceAlive and "Natural Cures from Wild Tree Resins" by Dr. Ingram visit www. cassingram.com or call 800-295-3737.
About PurelyWild™
PurelyWild™ is the original wild natural medicine company providing truly raw whole food supplements. The PurelyWild promise states, “Get the health benefits you need from raw, unprocessed nature.” For more information and to learn about the health benefits of their wild natural supplements visit www.purelywildnaturals.com.
About Dr. Cass Ingram
Dr. Cass Ingram, founder of PurelyWild™, is a nutritional physician who received a B.S. in Biology and Chemistry from the University of Iowa (1979) and a D.O. from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Des Moines, IA (1984). Known as the Wilderness Doctor, he is one of North America’s leading experts on the health benefits and disease-fighting properties of wild medicinal herb, tree, and spice extracts. The author of more than 20 books on natural healing including "Natural Cures from Wild Tree Resins", he has given answers and hope to millions through his lectures and interviews on radio and TV programs across America.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Cyrstal Gorges
The PR Group, Inc.
+1 727-447-4992 ext. 210
email us here