(Video) Iran's New President 'Gorged on Pastries' While Watching Brutal Murders

June 16, 2021 - Ebrahim Raisi, a member of the 1988 Massacre's "Death Commission" assigned as the highest judicial position within the regime.

24th August, 2021 -The 1988 massacre did not just happen. It was rooted in a fundamental conflict between the people of Iran, demanding freedom, democracy, and economic and social development after the overthrow of the Shah, and a religious tyranny incapa

5th August, 2021 - His presidency, as underlined by the Amnesty Secretary-General, Agnes Callamard, on June 19, "is a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran." By participating in Raisi's inauguration or pursuing negotiations with him, the Euro

July 27, 2021 - (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Publication of indictment and documents in the Case of Hamid Noury, Iranian Regime Henchman, by Swedish Prosecutor Authority.

July 27, 2021 - "Massacre of Political Prisoners" that was published by the PMOI 22 years ago, which includes a list of a considerable number of agents and perpetrators of the massacre, including Hamid Abbasi (Noury), in addition to the memoirs of a numbe

July 27, 2021 - It has taken since 1988 for an organization like Amnesty International to even consider the ongoing crimes against humanity.

July 27, 2021 - The UN experts expressed: "We are concerned that the situation may amount to crimes against humanity." They stated that if Iran continues "to refuse to uphold its obligations".

7th August, 2021 - The presence of an EU official at the inauguration was promptly criticized by Western policymakers, international human rights groups, and Iranian activists who are keenly aware of Raisi's history of human rights abuses, spanning from t

Iran's new president Ebrahim Raisi and his henchmen gorged themselves on pastries while watching political executions.

The revelations come just days before former executioner Hamid Noury is tried in a Swedish court for his alleged role in the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners loyal to the MEK in 1988.”
— Hamid Enayat
PARIS, FRANCE, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noury, 60, was arrested in Sweden in 2019. In 1988, he was then deputy Prosecutor in Gohardasht Prison in Karaj west of Tehran and oversaw executions in several prisons. He took orders from Raisi, who headed Tehran's "death commission," established by Supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to exterminate political prisoners languishing in Iranian jails. Last night survivors described their ordeal.

"On August 6, 1988, I was sitting in the 'death corridor' in Gohardasht Prison. I remember vividly that Hamid Noury came and grabbed some of my dearest friends, including Qasem Sofiyan, Ali Vasli, and Ali Haghverdi, all from the MEK, and took them to be hanged," said Nassrollah Marandi. "Their only crime was to remain loyal to the MEK and its struggle for freedom.

I never saw them again. But a day has not passed that their memories have not been with me. I also remember how on that afternoon, Noury brought a big box of pastries and distributed them among the executioners and the officials involved in the massacre to celebrate the executions. The first place that he took the pastry box was the room where Ebrahim Raisi was sitting as a member of the Death Commission and was issuing death sentences."

Another former political prisoner, Reza Fallahi, added: "I am among many who were eyewitnesses to Noury's crimes in the corridor of death in Gohardasht prison, where prisoners were lined up to be taken to the execution room. I can never forget those scenes and those moments and never will. Noury should be sentenced according to the law, but it is more imperative the massacre's masterminds, people like Raisi and Khamenei, are also brought to justice."
Both men are among 35 survivors giving evidence in next week's trial in Stockholm.

According to the prosecutors: "Hamid Noury's participation in the executions consisted of him, together and with others, organizing and participating in the executions by, among other things, selecting which prisoners would be brought before a court-like commission (committee) that had a mandate under the fatwa/order to decide which prisoners were to be executed. Hamid Noury has also himself on some / some occasions attended and participated in the executions."

The grueling accounts emerged days after Raisi, dubbed the "Butcher of Tehran" for his role in the massacre, was sworn in as Iran's eighth president.
Writing for the Sunday Express today, Israeli Ambassador to Britain Tzipi Hotovely condemned the EU for sending a senior diplomat to attend the ceremony.

"In a shameful, puzzling, flattering, and unexpected move, the EU sent an official representative to the ceremony. How could such a thing be conceivable?" she asked. "I am trying to imagine what went through the head of the EU's Deputy Secretary-General during the event, when he was pictured sitting next to Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Shia militias in Iraq. Are these the people dialogue is possible with? People who torture young mothers and hang homosexuals? Do people really believe such a cruel regime needs to be appeased?"

Last night, Shahin Gobadi, part of the opposition group the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) that includes the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran, said: "Khomeini's fatwa stated that all political prisoners who remain steadfast in their support for the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), should be executed.

More than 90 percent of the 30,000 political prisoners who were massacred were from the MEK. Many of the Iranian regime's leaders and senior officials have been implicated in the 1988 massacre. Many of them currently hold key positions, including the current President, Ebrahim Raisi. The perpetrators have enjoyed total impunity. This impunity should come to an end. There is not an iota of legitimacy in dealing with a regime presided by a mass murderer such as Raisi."

In June, the human rights organization Amnesty International published a statement condemning Raisi's successful election.

"That Ebrahim Raisi has risen to the presidency instead of being investigated for the crimes against humanity is a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran," it said. "In 2018, our organization documented how Ebrahim Raisi had been a member of the 'death commission' which forcibly disappeared and extrajudicially executed in secret thousands of political dissidents in Evin and Gohardasht prisons near Tehran in 1988.

The circumstances surrounding the fate of the victims and the whereabouts of their bodies are, to this day, systematically concealed by the Iranian authorities, amounting to ongoing crimes against humanity."

Iran: the 1988 massacre of political prisoners, destruction of the mass graves

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

